'Black and Tans' controversy: Taoiseach refuses to comment on RIC event and Wolfe Tones chart-topper

THE TAOISEACH has refused to say whether he would like the controversial commemoration event for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) to go ahead before the general election.

Leo Varadkar was reluctant to comment further on the furore surrounding the now-postponed plans for a State commemoration for the RIC and the Dublin Metropolitan Police, and news that The Wolfe Tones classic 'Come Out Ye Black And Tans' has risen to number-one in the music charts off the back of the controversy.

Earlier this week, the Government deferred the event, due to take place next Friday, after a fierce backlash over plans to remember police forces that were reinforced by the notorious Black and Tans during the War of Independence.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said earlier this week that he still wants to hold the event this year.

But asked if he wanted it to happen before the Dáil election which will take place before the summer, Mr Varadkar said: "No, look it, I’ve no more to say on that than I’ve already said."

He said he had "no further comment to make on commemorations" when asked about The Wolfe Tones’ plans to donate the proceeds from their number-one song to charity the Peter McVerry Trust, who work for the homeless.

