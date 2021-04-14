Bitter row erupts in Fine Gael as senior politician accuses colleague of ‘failed promises’ to develop local hospital

A bitter political row has erupted in Fine Gael with one senior politician publicly accusing a party colleague of failing to deliver on election promises for a new hospital development.

Former government chief whip, Seán Kyne, lost his seat in the last general election and his junior government post has since gone to Galway West constituency colleague, Hildegarde Naughton.

Mr Kyne, who remains in politics as a senator, today went on Raidió na Gaeltachta and accused Ms Naughten of failing to deliver on promises to provide a 200-bed hospital at Merlin Park in Galway in line with pledges she made during the campaign for the February 2020 general election.

“She gave a promise in the last election in regard to a new hospital, in relation to an elective procedures hospital at Merlin Park, in terms of 200 beds. You know I lost my seat and there were a lot of things at issue at the time,” Mr Kyne told RnaG presenter Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg.

Mr Kyne, who narrowly lost his Dáil seat as Ms Naughten was elected in the final count, said he had always backed the development of a major accident and emergency unit at Galway University Hospital and made no promises in relation to a development Merlin Park. He said that despite discussions and plans dating back to 2018 nothing had been delivered and little progress had been made.

Senator Kyne said he learned inadvertently of the downgrading of planned facilities at Merlin Park via a party colleague, Deputy Colm Burke, who is involved in a hospital board in Cork. He said that on Monday an executive of the Saolta Health Care Group, who are engaged in the project, had admitted to him that the development at Merlin Park will be less than what was promised.

“We’re left with plans, with nothing going ahead, and there won’t be for a while,” Mr Kyne added.

The senator said his understanding is that what is now envisaged for Merlin Park is effectively a “day hospital.”

Ms Naughten, who is junior minister responsible for road and international transport issues, was given a high-profile role in the three-party coalition formed in June 2020, including the right to attend at Cabinet meetings. She could not be contacted for comment today on this issue.

