Bitter Dáil row as Taoiseach claims Sinn Féin's Donegal office established with American money

A bitter Dáil row blew up over the funding of politics after the Taoiseach said a Sinn Féin office in Donegal had been established with American money.

Micheál Martin made the claim - which prompted a furious denunciation from SF spokesman on Finance Pearse Doherty - after the Government had seen off an attempt to ban Pandemic payment cancellations by 76 votes to 56.

That outcome prompted renewed criticism of the Government's handling of ministerial pay, with the Taoiseach insisting he was now gifting the Exchequer €25,000 a year as a result of a Cabinet decision on Monday night.

Mr Martin then referred to a TD's salary being pegged to that of a civil service principal officer at a rate of €96,000 annually, saying this was the right thing to do because "if politicians get into a competition" for lower pay for purposes of public perception, it would be to the detriment of politics generally.

It would mean that only rich people could afford to enter politics and to leave the House itself vulnerable to wealthy "outside influences."

He then made allegations about the funding of a Sinn Féin office in Donegal. It prompted Pearse Doherty to jump to his feet in undisguised anger.

He said the Taoiseach had accused him of illegality and called on him to withdraw the allegation because foreign funding of a political party is against the law. Ignoring the Ceamm Comhairle telling him he was out of order, he said he was looking for the protection of the chair. The Taoiseach had suggested the office was "funded from an illegal source," he said, namely America.

Mr Martin said he had made no allegation in relation to illegality by the Deputy. He said there were statements in the media, "on the public record," in relation to the office, expressing thanks that US beneficiaries had "enabled them to develop the office," but he accepted Deputy Doherty's assertions and withdrew the imputation. "If not true, I withdraw." Mr Doherty said it had been a "scurrilous statement," followed by an attempt to defend the indefensible.

Mary Lou McDonald said the PUP cancellations were a "disgraceful action" given the public backlash following ministerial pay increases last week, but the understood the superjuniors had since been "shamed" into surrendering much of their increase, although they would still all benefit by a €10,000 rise.

She asked was it true, as reported in the Irish Independent, that notwithstanding a ministerial pay cut announced by the Taoiseach on Monday night, he would still take home €1,500 more than his predecessor, Leo Varadkar.

Mr Martin said there would be no additional cost to the taxpayer despite the "legal changes" last week, and he would be gifting back €25,000 annually, having previously, in 2010, surrendered €80,000 in severance and pension entitlements.

But he admitted to Labour Party leader Alan Kelly that the gifting mechanism allowed for his full salary to be considered for future pension entitlement as if it had been paid. "The pension will be on the full amount," Mr Kelly said, criticising the allocation of two Garda drivers and a Garda car to foreign minister Simon Coveney, "worth €200,000." The granting of an aide-de-camp to the Tánaiste had meanwhile been "bloody well ridiculous."

Mr Martin conceded: "The pension relates to how the salary is set up. You are correct."

Paul Murphy, the Rise TD, said that if the Government was a shop that advertised "10 per cent" off all goods, yet the prices turned out to be higher than they were the previous month, it would be in breach of consumer protection legislation. "It's an utter joke," he said. "They are trying to escape from public outrage, but they can't even do that."

Mr Martin said the salary surrender was something he was happy to do."

