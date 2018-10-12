Bill of €1.5m makes Stepaside most costly Garda station revamp

The reopening of the controversial Stepaside Garda station will cost more than bringing any of the other five locations in a pilot programme back into use.

The estimated cost of refurbishing and opening the south Dublin station - €1.5m - was revealed at the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

That's 60pc of the €2.5m allocated by the Department of Justice for the reopening of all six stations in locations such as Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, and Donard, Co Wicklow.

Minister Shane Ross campaigned for the reopening of Stepaside, which is in his Dublin-Rathdown constituency.

He was criticised by the opposition, who claimed its reopening was 'stroke politics', allegations Mr Ross rejects.

Chairman of the Office of Public Works, Maurice Buckley, said that €1.5m was one estimate from when using a modular building was an option. That plan has been set aside in favour of refurbishing the existing building. He said €1.5m is a "ballpark" figure and it might cost a little less.

Mr Buckley said it would be in the long-term benefit to the State to use the existing building. Put to him by PAC chairman Seán Fleming that Stepaside will be the biggest element of the pilot project to reopen six stations, Mr Buckley said: "Yes. There's more work to be done on that Garda station than the other ones."

No planning permission is required for the work and the station is expected to be fully operational by the end of June 2019.

