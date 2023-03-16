Bill and Hillary Clinton to visit Ireland next month along with Joe Biden, Taoiseach reveals during US visit

FORMER US president Bill Clinton and wife Hillary are going to be in Ireland next month as well as President Biden, the Taoiseach has revealed.

He said he had had a chance to speak to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a women’s empowerment event in Washington and learned that she and former President Bill Clinton" are going to be in Belfast in April as well.”

The Taoiseach said he wanted to thank Mr Biden and his administration for their interest in Ireland and “their support for us during the Brexit process,” ahead of his White House meeting with the President tomorrow.

“That's been really valuable. People around the world listen to what the White House says. And President Biden has said all the right things from our point of view in the past couple of years.”

Mr Varadkar said he was also keen to thank him for America’s support of Ukraine.

“American leadership at this time is crucial. America is not perfect. There are a lot of times when they make very big foreign policy errors, but largely speaking it's been a force for good in the last few centuries.

“The US stood against fascism and Nazism, and stood against communism. And now it is standing against what Russia is doing in Ukraine. So really want to thank him for that.”

There was also a chance to talk about the economic relationship which is” increasingly strong, going both ways,” the Taoiseach, having pointed out that Ireland is now the ninth largest investor in America.

He said he would express some concerns about the Inflation Reduction Act as a European economy, and as head of the government of Ireland. “I don't want Europe and America to get into a subsidies race. Because if we both end up subsidising our companies, we just cancel each other out, and at the expense of each other's taxpayers,” he said.

“I'd rather see Ireland, Europe and America working together on building up green industries and climate action, rather than getting involved in a subsidies race.”

Mr Varadkar added that of course he was looking forward to talking to him about his visit to Ireland, “which we're all looking forward to.”

It came after Mr Varadkar listened last night as a leading US politician made the faux pas of referring to Ireland as member of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Chuck Schumer, the House minority leader, praised Ireland’s moral leadership on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with “other NATO members,” at the American Ireland funds dinner in Washington..

Mr Schumer, a Democrat from New York, then said he would like to thank Seamus Heaney, among others he recognised by name, as he spoke in the vast National Buildings Museum where the gala dinner was held.

Heaney “Ireland’s poet laureate,” has been dead for some years.

After his NATO error, Mr Schumer – a leader of the January 6 investigation into Trump supporters storming the US captiol – commented that “the Irish know a thing or two about unwelcome invaders,” prompting gasps and then laughs from his black-tie audience.

“If they sent the Irish rugby team over to Ukraine, this thing might be done in a week,” he said.

Former Ireland full-back Rob Kearney, a distant relative of US President Joe Biden, was among those in attendance.

Mr Schumer joked about his Jewish background, saying the reaction of some at the Irish gathering to his making a keynote speech might be ‘WTF.’

But he pointed out that he was born in “Ireland’s 33rd county,” Brooklyn NY, and was a former Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) honoree as “Irishman of the Year”,

Charles Ellis Schumer also said he had McNulty relatives and that from his first political campaign nearly 50 years ago in 1974 “the Irish were there for me.”

He joked that going door to door in Irish neighbourhoods asking for votes was how he learned the meaning of the phrase “pogue mahone.”

Mr Schumer said he had been involved in a campaign to secure the naming of a new destroyer after an Irish citizen, Corporal Patrick Gallagher, who saved his comrades from a grenade during the Korean War.

He said it was a first, appearing not to know of the USS The Sullivans, five Irish-American brothers whose story inspired the Spoelberg movie Saving Private Ryan.

Mr Schumer appeared to link the potato famine to the Holocaust.

He said there had been great loss of life among both peoples, adding: “I look at the Irish and see my own family looking back at me.”

The Taoiseach spoke at the gala, as did new US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Mr Varadkar praised former Congressman Brian Donnelly, who died recently, and who was a pioneer of the special Irish visa programme named after him that allowed emigrants from this country to live and work in the United States.

The Taoiseach also reminded the audience that he had been present in the United States in 2020 when the Covid emergency began, announcing a national lockdown from the steps of Blair House, oppose the White House, and cancelling a planned schedule that included the shamrock handover ceremony

“I hope to stay the whole evening this time,” Mr Varadkar told distinguished guests that included former President Mary Robinson.

Later the Taoiseach praised Mr Schumer’s speech.

“I know Chuck Schumer for years now and I'm a big fan of his. It wouldn't have been the speech that I would have made — but I have a different role to play at the moment of politics,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also praised the speech and attendance at the dinner of new US House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“He's somebody who I met for the first time last night, someone who is now a very influential figure in US politics, and who hosting the speaker’s launch tomorrow (at the Capitol).

“I'm very keen to build up relations and contact with him because it's in our interest as Ireland that we have good relations with both of the major parties here., the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

“They both understand our concerns that they will listen to what we have to say. And I think was important that he was there last night and he made it made a very good speech.”

Also in Washington, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Robinson reacted to Mr Schumer’s speech after he urged restoration of the Stormont Executive.

“Well the real power rests with the people of Northern Ireland, and I would urge the senator to read some history books and maybe he’ll learn a little bit more about what really happens… and the reality of the situation,” Mr Robinson said.

“The only thing that works in Northern Ireland is where unionists and nationalists support the outcome. While I respect the senator’s position, at the end of the day we need to see an outcome that both unionists and nationalists support.”