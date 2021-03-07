Big Read: Paul Kimmage examines the troubling case of the whistleblower in the Department of Agriculture

| 8.3°C Dublin

In the first of a two-part series, Paul Kimmage examines the troubling case of the whistleblower in the Department of Agriculture

Paul Kimmage

'John Doe' took a last drag from his cigarette, stubbed the butt into a tray and stepped from the terrace to the laptop on his desk. It was a balmy summer's evening in August 2017 and he had spent months thinking about his job at the Department of Agriculture and the right thing to do about some very inconvenient truths. Now he was doing it: "Dear Minister, pursuant to the Protected Disclosures Act 2014, I wish to make the following Protected Disclosures..."

For four months he heard nothing, then he got a call from a Department official who had been assigned to investigate.

A month later they met for the first time. Two years after that - a Friday afternoon in February 2020 - they met again.

