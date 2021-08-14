Big Read: Heading for the hills isn’t the Healy-Rae way but despite controversy they remain kings of the Kerry castle

Heading for the hills isn’t normally the Healy-Rae way but there has been a lot of silence from the Kerry politicians over the past week. But it’s peak holiday season in Kerry so while they might not be as visible to the rest of us, they are busy as ever down home.

“Just when you think Michael and Danny are off in the hills, they appear suddenly down around you, and sure no one can resist them,” said a fellow local representative from Kerry yesterday.

The powerful political tribe that is the Healy-Raes are once again the subject of controversy after Danny’s pub was ‘invaded’ by revellers.

Locals say the Dublin media clucking over young people dancing with their shirts off in the premises and posing for group photographs behind the bar with the publican himself ignores the fact that the Healy-Raes are a reverse phenomenon for outsiders.

A local councillor said: “They are kings of the castle down here, but people come to Kerry on their holidays and as soon as they see hide or hair of a Healy-Rae they have to have all their selfies.

“The bar is kind of like a pilgrimage stop in that kind of a way,” he said, adding that Danny was ‘a softie’ and wouldn’t be inclined to attempt to throw anyone out.

Nonetheless, a viral video from the pub continues to be studied by gardaí following complaints of alleged breaches of Covid regulations, while others point out that it was not visitors that erected the giant poster of Danny alongside, to which the council objected on grounds of non-application for planning permission. This issue now appears to be resolved, however, and no further action is intended.

Danny Healy-Rae frankly told the Dáil before the recess that he would not impose social distancing or be checking for vaccination passes. He has long opposed the closure of indoor hospitality, saying: “We have more so-called scientists, professors, advisers and geniuses and yet we have no one with common sense.”

He and his brother achieved more than one third of the vote in Kerry in the general election last year, reducing Fianna Fáil to one seat among five, and similarly blitzing other political organisations.

Ironically, the dynasty was only created because their father, Jackie Healy-Rae, decided to run as an Independent after being denied the run under the Fianna Fáil banner that he felt was his due after many years as a party activist.

Danny has become unusually quiet since the pub furore blew up, refusing to make any comment again on the matter this week while it is being investigated, but his brother Michael said the real story of their success was nothing other than unstinting hard work. “All of that stuff is a distraction from meeting the people, doing the clinics, and doing their work,” he said yesterday. “If other people want to make something out of it, it doesn’t bother me.”

He takes up a theme on which brother Danny has also commented, although leaving out his suggestion that some people have felt the need to share their going to the toilet: “There are people on social media being horrible about people they don’t even know. If they knew you, it might be a different story, and you would pay attention.”

Danny has complained about “girls in the office” on a Friday afternoon when he is trying to get a State service for someone, and how they appear to slow down, whereas he would work seven days if he could, while marking his religious observance.

Michael says he is also purely focused on providing the best possible public representation, and says he has no motive other than the satisfaction of achieving something for someone.

At the same time he is one the Dáil’s most extensive landlords and property owners, although he prefaces speeches with declarations of his interests in real estate, hospitality and the family plant hire business where there might be any perception of a conflict of interest. He and Danny have a new bus going up to Northern Ireland with cataract cases next week, he says.

It is a perfect proof that Kerry people are disrespected “up in Dublin,” and must fend for themselves – with all patients so catered for delivering a multiplier of votes for the Healy-Raes from extended family and friends.

“In Cuba you wouldn’t lose your sight, but the likelihood is that you would if you were dependent on State services in Kerry,” he says with passion.

It explains why he flipped out in recent months when the Taoiseach suggested, with tongue in cheek, that they were canvassing for treatment cases outside mass.

“I don’t mind people mocking me, but don’t mock the old and the disabled.”

But he adds that he doesn’t carry a grudge: “I’m not Ian Paisley, I like to go around with a smile on my face.”

There’s no doubt the brothers have made their mark, though they keep quiet about plans for the next election and the possibility of running a sweeper to block a second Sinn Féin seat.

But you know when Oliver Callan is parodying both men – Michael going ballistic at the Taoiseach and Danny wearing a kind of Blind Boy Boatclub all-over beard – that the pair are a force of nature.