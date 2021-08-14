| 12.5°C Dublin

Big Read: Heading for the hills isn’t the Healy-Rae way but despite controversy they remain kings of the Kerry castle

The brothers have stayed silent since controversy over revellers in a pub – but they continue to be a political force of nature in their native Kingdom

Danny and Michael Healy Rae photographed enjoying a five-minute break in the sunshine in Kilgarvan Expand

Senan Molony

Heading for the hills isn’t normally the Healy-Rae way but there has been a lot of silence from the Kerry politicians over the past week. But it’s peak holiday season in Kerry so while they might not be as visible to the rest of us, they are busy as ever down home.

Just when you think Michael and Danny are off in the hills, they appear suddenly down around you, and sure no one can resist them,” said a fellow local representative from Kerry yesterday.

The powerful political tribe that is the Healy-Raes are once again the subject of controversy after Danny’s pub was ‘invaded’ by revellers.

