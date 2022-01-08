Big Interview: ‘You’d have more chance getting young people into Big Tom than Fianna Fáil’ – Willie O’Dea

Willie O’Dea vividly recalls that day he was first elected a TD. Coming as it did in February 1982, it is now just a few weeks short of 40 years ago.

That day he called at polling stations in Limerick to be told by canvassers that “the vibe was very good”.

He and some supporters took a short break at a bar near Hassett’s Cross, which then stood in the shadow of Thomond Park, and where their rosettes and colours attracted much attention.

“This elderly lady infiltrated our company and repeatedly enthused about ‘the good of young people going for politics’. She cajoled a right few brandies from our company, all the time praising me. Then, as we headed off, she called out: ‘Best of luck now – Mr Noonan!’”

Thus another early political lesson was paid for and learned.

He did not really intend “to go for politics” at that point in life, though he had been involved in his native Kilteely, 20 miles from Limerick city, since the early 1970s. His father, Tom, was a founder of the local Fianna Fáil cumann.

After taking a law degree at UCD, he did an MA in taxation, and then got a taxation job with the then-Pricewaterhouse accountancy firm. He was also studying for the bar at King’s Inns, and later qualified in accountancy by study in the evenings.

By 1979, he was back in Limerick, as a qualified lawyer and accountant, teaching law at the forerunner of UL, and also doing some tax consultancy.

“Farmer taxation was very new and I was writing an advice column in the Limerick Leader. So many people were calling to the paper seeking advice that the editor, Brendan Halligan, urged me to open an office. So, people began calling to my home from far and wide. That was the start,” recalls Mr O’Dea.

In the June 1981 election, he won a surprise Fianna Fáil nomination for Limerick East, upsetting arrangements made by kingpin Des O’Malley, who wanted Peadar Clohessy as his sole running mate.

Mr O’Dea polled very well for a first-timer, and when the snap election was called for February 1982, after Fine Gael-Labour’s Budget did not pass, he was again on the ticket and won handso mely.

Four decades and 10 general elections later, Willie O’Dea is a household name with huge vote-generating abilities.

We talk as he has completed a constituency leaflet drop, showing that despite Covid-19 rules banning his weekly canvass, he’s as keen as ever.

Observers of politics in Limerick say his local success is primarily down to his enthusiasm for constituency contact. In the pub at weekends he generally has a small notebook in his pocket to jot down details of impromptu representations.

Expand Close Willie O’Dea with nurses at Barrington’s Hospital, Limerick, in 1988. Photo: Johnston Press/Limerick Leader / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Willie O’Dea with nurses at Barrington’s Hospital, Limerick, in 1988. Photo: Johnston Press/Limerick Leader

Still, starting out in Limerick was not easy with political giants like Des O’Malley, Tom O’Donnell and Michael Noonan in Fine Gael, and dissident Labour TD Jim Kemmy, with whom he had some epic public clashes.

“I admired Jim Kemmy as one of the most intelligent people ever elected to Leinster House. But we were both chasing the same working people’s vote in the council estates. Those clashes were unavoidable,” he recalls.

From the outset he was a supporter of his constituency mate, Des O’Malley.

He did not like Charles Haughey’s leadership style and also heard disquieting rumours in accountancy circles about Mr Haughey.

Voting against Mr Haughey in the various leadership heaves put the kibosh on early promotion hopes. Poor luck with timing, notably the foundation of the Progressive Democrats who were strongly rooted in his Limerick base, equally damaged hopes of advancement.

But support for Mr O’Malley did not mean he was close to him and there was never any question of Mr O’Dea leaving Fianna Fáil.

For a time, being Fianna Fáil in Limerick was difficult as the Progressive Democrats held two out of five seats.

He acknowledges some disappointment at never getting a big economic ministry but prefers to argue that for 50pc of his elected time he has been either a minister, junior minister or frontbench spokesman.

In those various roles he was fighting for and advancing ideas on adult education, disability supports and other welfare issues. The Irish welfare system has been a recurring theme and he is back in that role as party spokesman.

Mr O’Dea says he is proud of reforms in adult education and changes to disability law which, for example, made it easier for vulnerable people to give evidence in court.

He is proud of his long stint as Defence Minister which ran from September 2004 until February 2010, arguing that he succeeded in guiding much investment and reform.

He was forced to resign as minister over controversy from a defamation case involving the brother of his Sinn Féin rival, Nessan Quinlivan.

“It was a very fraught time when I made a straight error in an affidavit. This was all acknowledged in a later garda investigation. But I was gone from office by then,” he says.

Mr O’Dea is not happy talking about the future for Fianna Fáil. He flatly refuses to discuss Micheál Martin’s leadership. “I’ve made my views known internally and that will do,” he says with some finality.

When pressed more generally about the party, he concedes to a personal belief that there is a lack of “fighting spirit” at present, even when compared with the party’s electoral meltdown in February 2011.

“I survived that debacle. But even in the aftermath of that 2011 election, I believe there was more fighting spirit in the party than now,” he insists.

There is no getting away from his lack of confidence in his party’s future.

“They say the darkest hour is just before the dawn. But there is another phrase: it’s always darkest just before it goes utterly pitch black,” says Mr O’Dea.

He says he has always tried to keep in contact with young people, especially via his extended family and their friends. More recently he has noted that it is close to impossible to enthuse young people about engaging with Fianna Fáil.

“By now I think you’d have more chance of getting young people interested in the music of Big Tom than getting them into Fianna Fáil,” he says with his trademark laugh.

Mentioning the country music legend lightens the mood and directs conversation to another well known contemporary of Big Tom. It is Willie O’Dea’s moustache – the best kn own ’tache in Irish public life across the decades.

We coax him to oblige with a brief history. “When I went to UCD in the 1970s, it was all long hair, beards and moustaches. So I kept on to it afterwards.

“There was one time when I shaved it off – but I didn’t like what I saw. Then one of my brothers said ‘I think we’re seeing too much of you’. That was it – I grew it back and it’s there since.”