| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Big Interview: ‘You’d have more chance getting young people into Big Tom than Fianna Fáil’ – Willie O’Dea

Forty years and 10 elections after his political debut, Willie O’Dea is still going strong, writes John Downing

Willie O&rsquo;Dea believes Fianna Fáil has lost its fighting spirit. Photo: Don Moloney Expand
Willie O&rsquo;Dea with nurses at Barrington&rsquo;s Hospital, Limerick, in 1988. Photo: Johnston Press/Limerick Leader Expand

Close

Willie O&rsquo;Dea believes Fianna Fáil has lost its fighting spirit. Photo: Don Moloney

Willie O’Dea believes Fianna Fáil has lost its fighting spirit. Photo: Don Moloney

Willie O&rsquo;Dea with nurses at Barrington&rsquo;s Hospital, Limerick, in 1988. Photo: Johnston Press/Limerick Leader

Willie O’Dea with nurses at Barrington’s Hospital, Limerick, in 1988. Photo: Johnston Press/Limerick Leader

/

Willie O’Dea believes Fianna Fáil has lost its fighting spirit. Photo: Don Moloney

John Downing Twitter

Willie O’Dea vividly recalls that day he was first elected a TD. Coming as it did in February 1982, it is now just a few weeks short of 40 years ago.

That day he called at polling stations in Limerick to be told by canvassers that “the vibe was very good”.

Most Watched

Privacy