Big changes on corporation tax coming after Joe Biden’s 21pc flat rate proposal, warns Paschal Donohoe

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden’s corporate tax proposals are of concern to small and medium countries like Ireland, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

“Large changes” can be anticipated on corporation taxes as a result, in conjunction with moves against worldwide tax avoidance being developed by the OECD, the organisation for economic cooperation and development, he told the Dáil Finance Committee.

The Biden proposals of a 21pc flat tax on all foreign declared earnings by US companies could have “a very considerable effect” on the process underway in the OECD, which is a negotiation between the powers, Mr Donohoe added.

“I believe the 12.5pc tax rate that Ireland has is a very stable, competitive and transparent rate, and it is one that I stand behind,” he said.

The question of a global minimum effective tax rate, what that figure would be, and how that would be implemented were principles that have yet to be discussed within the OECD, he pointed out.

“So while President Biden has laid out his proposals in relation to these matters, they have not yet been advanced within the OECD.”

The US team would talk to representatives of other blocs within that body, “and during that process, I will be standing right behind our 12.5pc tax rate, and making the case for legitimate tax competition.”

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said Mr Biden had just announced a $2 trillion scheme of Covid-19 support spending for the people of the US and needed to pay for it.

“Obviously President Biden can change the law in the US legislature, but he can’t impose an international consensus,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said, however, that the US was in a position to increase the GILTI, the rate applying to all overseas profits of US companies, which could have consequences for Ireland.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the OECD had a process underway in which it is looking at a minimum effective corporate tax rate, but Mr Biden’s suggestion of 21pc may result in the OECD rate ending up higher than expected.

“Is it your view that there is a risk of an increased corporation tax rate in this jurisdiction, as a result of that, or do you believe that we can stand outside that process, if there is a minimum effective corporate tax rate in excess of 12.5pc agreed at OECD level?” he asked.

Mr Donohoe replied: “We are participating in a negotiation. This isn't a debate. This isn't an academic process. This is a negotiation that will be unfolding across over 120 countries within the OECD.

“Clearly the very largest countries within this debate, the G7, have made the case for a global minimum effective tax rate.

“While America has said what that figure should be, we have not seen figures come from other large countries, and we have not even seen this principle being debated, let alone negotiated within the OECD.

“So the issues you’re referring to, I don’t see developing at the moment. It is the case, however, that it is a process that we are going to have to engage in.

“Ireland's tax policy has been influenced by the OECD, and given that we see ourselves as adaptable and important stakeholders in the global tax code, it is important that we stay inside the OECD framework.”

