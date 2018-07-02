Bid for seat on UN Security Council is no 'vanity project', Taoiseach insists

Ireland’s bid for a non-permanent seat at the Security Council is no ‘vanity project’ the Taoiseach insists.

Mr Varadkar is in New York where last night the Irish government formally made the case to take a seat on the UN’s most influential body for the two year period from 2021 – 2022.

He was joined by Bono, former President Mary Robinson and Tanaiste Simon Coveney.

“The UN is an important place where important decisions are made. This is where decisions are made about where peacekeepers should go, and where our peacekeepers might serve.

U2 raised the curtain on the Irish bid to secure one of two seats on the UN Security Council. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“It’s where decisions are made on sanctions and even on occasion where decisions are made on whether or not the world should go to war, so there is no vanity here, this is serious stuff”, he said.

Mr Varadkar defended the significant energy diplomatic resources being deployed by the government to achieve the bid, saying it augmented Ireland’s need to become a more open, global island after Brexit.

“Its very much about Ireland seeing itself as a country at the centre of the world; when it comes to foreign policy we need to prepare for Ireland post-Brexit”, he said.

