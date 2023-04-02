Bertie Ahern says Fianna Fáil can be ‘junior government partners with Sinn Féin’ after next election

Fianna Fáil’s three-time election winner, Bertie Ahern, says his party should not rule out taking a junior coalition role with Sinn Féin after the next general election, likely in the second half of 2024.

Mr Ahern, who was Taoiseach from June 1997 until May 2008, and won three back-to-back general elections, has only recently been reconciled with the party he was obliged to quit in 2012 after an unfavourable tribunal report.

But he candidly says that Sinn Féin are set to be the largest party after the next general election with as much as five percentage points of a lead on their nearest rivals.

He acknowledges that the current three-party line-up of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party, could put TD numbers together to return to power. But he argues “that time moves on” and the prospect of his party playing second fiddle to Sinn Féin in power must be considered.

Mr Ahern’s comments come in a wide-ranging article by Tommie Gorman, former Europe editor and Northern editor of RTÉ, in the online magazine, The Currency. Mr Gorman notes that Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has vowed he would resign from the party rather than enter a coalition with Sinn Féin.

But Mr Ahern argues it is better to keep various coalition options open.

“We have moved on. At the next election we will be 30 years since the 1994 ceasefire…that’s a long time,” the former taoiseach told the magazine.

The man who put together three diverse, innovative, and durable coalitions, said he would not be put off by the option of entering a partnership with Sinn Féin as a junior partner.

“Ireland is a small country. The budget has to be made. If anyone tries to do anything mad, they won’t survive too long. The revolutionaries of today are usually the conservatives of tomorrow,” Mr Ahern said.

“I’ve watched people come into the Dáil over the years. They come in with all this ideology stuff. As soon as they’ve taken the facts of life, they become normal people,” he added.

The former Taoiseach’s comments will hearten some Sinn Féin strategists. But his hard-headed assessment of the prospects for Irish unity will be less encouraging.

Mr Ahern reiterated his support for the concept of an “agreed Ireland” - but argued that achieving a practical, working model is “light years away”.

Mr Ahern’s work on peace in Northern Ireland did not cease with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Almost a decade later he helped broker the Democratic Unionist Party-Sinn Féin power-sharing deal between Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness which many would have deemed utterly impossible just years earlier.