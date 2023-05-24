Bertie Ahern reveals he has warned British prime minister Rishi Sunak: ‘You can’t change the Good Friday Agreement’

Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl with Liz O’Donnell, Minister of State at Department of Foreign Affairs, 1997-2002, at the panel discussion. Photo: Maxwell's

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern chats with Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams before the start of the panel discussion on the Good Friday Agreement Referendums at the Members Restaurant in Leinster House last night. Photo: Frank McGrath

Bertie Ahern has revealed how he urged UK prime minister Rishi Sunak not to change the Good Friday Agreement amid fears the British government might endeavour to change it in some way “to get the unionists on side".

He said he had told as many people as he could, including Mr Sunak: “You can’t change the agreement.

“It was negotiated by the two governments, signed by the two governments, and in parallel referendums voted on by the people.

“So it’s not open for people to change it. And I think the important thing is the balanced accommodation that we have. That’s how it is.”

The former Taoiseach made his remarks at a panel discussion in Leinster House last night, marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

At the same gathering, which was discussing how people on both sides of the Border voted in favour of the peace agreement in the May 1998 referendums, former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams denied recent suggestions that his party had once planned a strategy of voting Yes in the northern referendum, but No in the southern one.

“That’s not true. It’s total nonsense. The party never considered it,” he said. “I heard the remarks [on radio], and I said, ‘Jeepers, that’s not true,’” he told TDs, senators and invited guests last night.

Earlier, Mr Ahern told the Seanad how the level of death in the Troubles, if translated to Britain, “would equate to over 130,000 killings”.

The number is double the 66,375 civilians killed in the UK during the whole of World War II.

The former Taoiseach said the Good Friday Agreement had delivered on its primary purpose, “to stop the killing and achieve a stable peace”.

Through a combination of determination and resolve, added to “a modicum of good fortune,” politicians and leaders found the means in the spring of 1998 to bring the vicious cycle to an end, he said – “not totally but very substantially”.

Thereby, they had set in train a new era of peace and stability, and in north-south relations as well as between Ireland and Britain, which continued to be enjoyed to this day.

A crucial factor was the passage of time itself, Mr Ahern said.

“The 30 years or so of conflict led to a kind of fatigue and exhaustion. There were many participants in the conflict but none of them had achieved what would be called the upper hand," he added.

By the early to mid-1990s, a kind of uneasy stalemate had taken hold, he said. “It felt like a stalemate that was not going to be broken by military or security means. All this had, in turn, led to a gradual evolution of the policies of the two governments in addressing the conflict.

“It was Albert Reynolds who was to give the dial its most dramatic twist when he became Taoiseach in early 1992. He immediately made it clear that peace in Northern Ireland was his number one priority. Like my situation some years later with Tony Blair, he enjoyed a good relationship with his counterpart, John Major. They both agreed to explore what they could do together.

“The Downing Street Declaration they signed jointly in December 1993 proved the decisive stepping stone towards the peace they both sought,” said Mr Ahern, who would eventually replace Mr Reynolds as Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach.

He and Tony Blair were therefore “not starting from scratch, but rather building on the foundations laid by our immediate predecessors”.

Eventually, around the table, were the two governments and eight parties: the UUP, SDLP, Sinn Féin, Alliance Party, UDP, PUP, Women’s Coalition and the Labour Coalition.

“You have heard the phrase, ‘It takes a village’. The talks process at times looked more like a mid-sized town.”