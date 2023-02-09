Bertie Ahern back in Fianna Fáil a decade after leaving the party

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has welcomed former taoiseach Bertie Ahern back into Fianna Fáil, despite forcing him out of the party just over a decade ago following findings by the Mahon Tribunal.

Mr Ahern quietly rejoined the party in December, after his membership request was signed off by the party’s honorary secretaries.

The move followed a groundswell of support within the party for the former leader to rejoin in advance of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Back in 2012, Mr Martin threatened to expel Mr Ahern from Fianna Fáil over the findings in the long-running Tribunal which raised serious questions about his finances.

Mr Ahern quit the party before Mr Martin could force him out over his financial affairs, which included revelations that Mr Ahern did not own a bank account while serving as finance minister, and seeking to account for significant sums of sterling he said he won by betting on horseracing.

Over the past decade, Mr Martin regularly ruled out Mr Ahern returning to the party but has softened his stance on the former taoiseach in recent years.

The Fianna Fáil leader has been consulting with his predecessor on issues related to the North, particularly in the aftermath of Brexit.

Now Mr Martin has welcomed Mr Ahern back into the party, ahead of the former leader’s attendance today at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement alongside Fianna Fáil’s Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Mr Martin said: “Above and beyond everything he has made an outstanding contribution to peace in Northern Ireland and he continues to work on that agenda. I believe in the context of that achievement, I welcome his membership.”

Mr Ahern’s return was mentioned briefly at last night’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting by chairman Brendan Smith, who praised Mr Ahern’s work on Northern Ireland, which included contacts with loyalists and unionists.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe also welcomed the move while noting the achievements of Mr Ahern in delivering the Good Friday Agreement and his continuing work since. Praise also came from Junior Foreign Affairs Minister Seán Fleming.

No one at the meeting opposed the return of Mr Ahern to Fianna Fáil or suggested it could harm the image of the party.

Further and Higher Education Minister of State Niall Collins also welcomed Mr Ahern’s return.

“I’m not surprised and I welcome it. It was always going to happen,” Mr Collins said.

This sentiment was echoed by other Fianna Fáil politicians, with another minister saying it was “fantastic”. One Fianna Fáil senator said Mr Ahern had “served his time”.

It remains unclear if Mr Ahern wants to run for Áras an Uachtaráin as a Fianna Fáil candidate in 2025.

A party source said there was a lot of speculation over whether he would be interested in running for the Aras, but added he was an ordinary member and will not have internal voting rights in the first year of his membership.

A spokesperson for Mr Ahern said he had done a number of events in the last year with many different groups in relation to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and rejoined Fianna Fáil at the end of last year.