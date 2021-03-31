Beacon Hospital chief executive Michael Cullen accused in Dáil of ‘stealing’ vaccines, ‘being caught red handed’

The Chief Executive of the Beacon Hospital has been accused in the Dáil of “stealing” vaccines and being caught red-handed.

Paul Murphy, People Before Profit TD, said in the chamber: “The CEO of the Beacon Private Hospital has been caught red handed. And he must go. He used his position of power to steal at least 20 Covid vaccines, and use them as if they were his own public personal property.

"If it was a cleaner, who went in and robbed 20 vaccines, he'd be arrested for theft,” Mr Murphy said.

Beacon chief executive Michael Cullen has apologised for the incident, which saw jabs given to 20 teachers at St Gerard’s private school in Bray, attended by his children.

"It shouldn't be any different, because this is the CEO of billionaire Denis O'Brien's private hospital — the same hospital, let us remember, that in January was refusing to sign up to allow their facilities to be used for surge capacity,” Mr Murphy contended.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly also referred to what happened at the Beacon.

“The old private school club of access to whatever you want, whenever you want, was at play again.

“The Beacon got access to vaccinations and became a vaccination centre fairly early on, and there were issues in relation to them vaccinating some of their own staff above some who should have been prioritised in January.

“Then there was the fact that they wouldn't sign up to the national plan as regards ICU, and then there was what happened over the last number of weeks.”

Mr Murphy said: “Again and again, private hospitals are putting their profits and their greed before public need.”

He added: “It underlines the need to end the two-tier health service, and bring the private hospitals into a one-tier National Health Service.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also raised what she called “the Beacon shenanigans.”

She said: “The guidelines issued by the HSE were set to one side and an individual arbitrarily chose those who might be vaccinated.

“This highlights, above all else, apart from the elites and the insiders and all of that, the lack of oversight and surveillance that is in play.

‘We heard about the Beacon because of good journalism and someone stepping forward, not because we have adequate oversight.

“I want to know what is going to be done to remedy that deficiency.”

The Taoiseach commented on the Beacon Hospital affair on Monday, saying the unauthorised distribution of spare vaccines was “completely unacceptable” and “repugnant to people”.

The administration of vaccines, which “belong to the people of Ireland”, has now been suspended at the Beacon, he said, and a HSE investigation is underway.

The Taoiseach added: ‘What happened there (Beacon) was a fundamental breach of trust.

"It was wrong, and again the prioritisation laid down that the most vulnerable should be given the vaccine first.”

