Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy has hired the same PR guru who ran his rival Seán Gallagher's campaign in 2011.

Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy has hired the same PR guru who ran his rival Seán Gallagher's campaign in 2011.

Battle of the Dragons: Presidential hopeful Duffy enlists PR guru who ran Gallagher's campaign

The Irish Independent has learned that Richard Moore, who is a former government adviser, is to lead Mr Duffy's media strategy.

It is understood he has accepted a temporary contract for the next two months after being approached by the 'Dragons' Den' investor in recent weeks.

He will be act as a liaison point for journalists and be heavily involved in behind-the-scenes planning.

Mr Moore, who is managing director of MComm Communications Consultants, is well-known in media, business and political circles.

He has previously worked with politicians in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, serving as adviser to Dermot Ahern in his time as justice minister.

His appointment to Mr Duffy's campaign team will raise eyebrows because seven years ago he was to the forefront of Mr Gallagher's campaign.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Moore confirmed he had taken up the role, but declined to comment further.

His online profile says he has an "unparalleled network and skills across politics, policy makers, public and civil service, State and non-State agencies, business, consumer and the world of media".

"His leadership in delivering key advice and sound judgment ensures clients achieve their goals," the MComm Communications Consultants website says.

The revelation comes after Mr Duffy appeared to turn the heat up on his former co-star on the RTÉ show, accusing him of attempting to lock out the vote in Meath County Council, where Mr Duffy secured the first nomination of the race.

However, it is expected Mr Gallagher will be hot on his heels today.

In the second of his council presentations since entering the race late, he will address Roscommon County Council this afternoon, alongside Senator Joan Freeman.

A vote is scheduled to take place on who the council wishes to back and it is largely expected the Mr Gallagher will get the nod.

The 2011 runner-up is believed to be on track to secure nominations in a number of counties, including Co Leitrim, where he made his opening pitch.

Both Mr Duffy and Ms Freeman have one of the four nominations required in the bag, with Ms Freeman securing a surprise nomination in Cork City Council.

She must now be formally ratified as the council's nominated candidate at a meeting on September 10.

With the candidates crossing the country this week presenting to councils, a series of votes are expected to take place on Monday. During his last tilt at the presidency, Mr Gallagher stepped back from the council nomination process once he had the backing of four and is expected to do the same this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Duffy confirmed he would also look to step back once he had enough to lodge nomination papers, but noted that due to the way the votes are being held on Monday he - or others - may end up with more.

Irish Independent