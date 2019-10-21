Barry Cowen the latest Fianna Fáil TD to be dragged into 'phantom votes' scandal

Independent.ie has discovered video footage showing Mr Cowen’s vote being recorded twice last month while he appears to be absent from the chamber.

Timmy Dooley, whose absentee voting has sparked an Oireachtas inquiry, was in the Offaly TD’s assigned seat during the sitting.

Mr Cowen is seen walking to the chamber just minutes after the two votes.

This evening he told Independent.ie he never asked another colleague to vote for him when he was not in the chamber.

But a statement he did not definitively say he was in the chamber on the afternoon of September 26 this year.

Niall Collins voted for Timmy Dooley at the same time (Niall Carson/PA)

In a statement Mr Cowen said: “As has been confirmed in the last few days, there is a known practice of members who are in the House asking colleagues to press the voting button if they are away from their seats in other parts of the chamber.

“There are at least four entrances to the Chamber that are used frequently by all members of the House.

“I want to make it absolutely clear - I believe that people have trust and integrity in the voting system and I welcome the Ceann Comhairle investigation.”

He added: “I hope there are recommendations in the report that will tighten voting practices so that there will not be any future misunderstandings or discrepancies.”

It creates another problem for Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who has already temporarily demoted two members of his frontbench.

Mr Dooley and Niall Collins have been sanctioned pending the outcome of an investigation by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

Timmy Dooley (pictured) and Niall Collins have been ordered to stand down from the front bench

Mr Collins has admitted to casting six votes for Mr Dooley while he was outside the chamber last Thursday. However, he has insisted he believed the Clare TD was on the phone at the back of the chamber.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson, Lisa Chambers, is also in hot water after confirming she “inadvertently” cast a vote for her deputy leader Dara Calleary.

On Sunday, Ms Chambers told RTÉ radio that she never voted for another TD – but admitted later that she did as recently as last Thursday.

The Mayo representative says she sat in Mr Calleary’s seat by mistake and moved to her own after realising. As a result she voted twice, but didn’t try to correct the Dáil record until after receiving media inquiries.

Under pressure: Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers recorded a vote ‘in error’ for Dara Calleary. Picture: Tom Burke

"The vote was lost by a large number, so I did not inform the Teller. It was a genuine mistake and not intended," she said.

Speaking this morning, Ms Chambers argued that she should not be asked to stand down from her brief.

“I was tired, it was a long week,” she said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The Mayo TD argued that she didn’t admit to the mistake when asked directly if she had ever voted for a colleague because she took that question to mean had she ever “intentionally, purposely, knowingly” gone into to vote for someone else.

She compared the Dáil chamber to a theatre, saying it is easy to mix up seats.

“I honest to God believed I was in my seat and pressed the button,” she said.

