Barry Cowen slams Fine Gael's 'colossal overspends' in private briefing to Fianna Fáil

The government would have nearly €1 billion available for spending increases and tax cuts in the Budget were it not for “colossal overspends” with the National Children’s Hospital (NCH) and National Broadband Plan (NBP), a private meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators has been told.

Public expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen told colleagues at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Wexford that Fine Gael’s belief that they are “great custodians of public funds had been blown into myth” because of the overspend in the two large capital projects and the public services card debacle.

A presentation by Mr Cowen to his colleagues, seen by Independent.ie, states: “Fine Gael have overseen colossal overspends on the National Children’s Hospital and the National Broadband Plan. €200 million reserve is provided for in 2020 for the Children’s Hospital and Broadband Plan. Contrary to what Fine Gael would want us all to believe services are being impacted by these overspends. We would have a budget package of €900 million if it weren’t for the NCH and NBP.”

Mr Cowen told the meeting that contrary to Fine Gael's claims the overruns would impact on spending in key areas like Education, Health and Housing in the coming years. His presentation comes ahead of Fianna Fáil's Budget talks with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe which Mr Cowen and finance spokesman Michael McGrath are due to begin on Tuesday.

The Offaly TD hit out at Fine Gael’s “propaganda” in the wake of a report compiled by FG backbencher Peter Burke that was released on Sunday. Mr Burke estimates that Fianna Fáil’s various spending promises in the last six months add up to €4.35 billion. Fine Gael has heavily promoted Mr Burke’s analysis across social media.

Mr Cowen told his colleagues it “galls” Fine Gael to realise the public are increasingly appreciative of Fianna Fáil has putting “country before party” and insisted the party would not get drawn into a “slagging match”.

Mr Cowen’s presentation warned TD and Senators that a no-deal Brexit will push the State finances back into a deficit and that the priority in this scenario will be “to protect services and to assist the sectors most impacted by Brexit”.

It goes onto state that the “2:1 spending to tax cuts ratio will be very important this time around”. This indicates that despite Fianna Fáil’s strong focus on increasing funding for services and diverting money towards Brexit-affected sectors in a no-deal scenario, the party is open to modest tax cuts in the Budget.

The starting point of available extra spending in the Budget will be €700m, Mr Cowen’s presentation states. He told colleagues that Fianna Fáil’s priority is to maintain and improve public services, while being conscious of elderly and in particular issues like funding for home help and community care.

Other areas of focus include education and children, as well as a climate change package that is poverty proofed, with ring fencing of carbon tax revenue. Mr Cowen told colleagues that only €40 million of the €100m earmarked for extra affordable housing schemes has been spent to date.

Mr Cowen’s presentation also warned of demographic pressures in Health, Education and Social Welfare with some €500 million set aside to account for these in the Budget. However, his presentation stated there is evidence that this figure is too low and that demographic pressures in Housing should also be included in any analysis.

The document also notes that a new public service pay agreement will need to be negotiated as the current ones expires in 2020 and that a sustainable funding model needs to be found for so-called section 39 health workers, who provide services in hospices, disability organisations and other health agencies.

Online Editors