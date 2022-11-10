Barry Cowen says Fine Gael ‘can look after their house’ branding Leo Varadkar’s voting pact comments ‘premature’

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has brand Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s comments about the potential for a general election pact between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as “premature”.

Speaking on The Indo Daily podcast, the Fine Gael leader said his party and Fianna Fáil could have won more seats if their supporters transferred their votes between the parties when the country last went to the polls.

Mr Varadkar said he expects Fine Gael to campaign as an independent party in the next election but said if the Coalition does not collapse prematurely his party could “seek to continue with the current partners” in government.

The Tánaiste highlighted two constituencies – Roscommon-South Galway and Dublin South Central – where he said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil could have held seats if their supporters transferred votes in the last election.

“So even without there being an increase in first preferences, just the two centre parties transferring to each other can bring about gains,” he said.

“If this Government continues, if it gets its work done and if it doesn’t break up for some reason, and ends well, then I think that’s an option we’d be putting before the Irish people, that we would seek to continue with the current partners that we have in government.”

However, Deputy Cowen said Fine Gael can “look after their house” and Fianna Fáil must put its “own unique stamp” on the issues which resonate with the public.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, the former agriculture minister said “every election is different” and his party needs to communicate “clear, defined” housing, childcare and healthcare policies.

"The public, when the time comes, will take into consideration the Government’s performance. It will be conscious of the prudent management of the economy, the manner in which the Government has charted a path through Covid, the manner in which it's dealing with the causes of the crisis, the €11bn budget we put on the table, the reserves that are there to meet with further destabilising effects that may yet be in front of us,” he said.

"But it will also look for distinctive policies on issues that matter to people at that time, and will adjudicate on who they think is best placed, with the policies that can resonate with them, and have an opportunity for us to make that argument and try and have a leading role in the next Government. That's our prerogative, and that's my prerogative.”

Meanwhile, Mr Cowen also backed Micheál Martin’s leadership of Fianna Fáil, saying he “does retain the majority” of support in the party.

"He has a job of work to do thereafter,” he added.

"He is no longer the chairperson. You have to assume the role of chief within Fianna Fáil in order to ensure that parallel to the work of Government, that Fianna Fáil looks at its identity, looks at the issues with which have us at the same or less than our standing in the last general election and find ways and means by which policy resonates with [the] public that can deliver and can allow people to consider us as a lead player in the next election.”