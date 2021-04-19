Ban on naming murdered children to be lifted early next month

The law to allow the media to identify murdered children has passed all stages in the Seanad — and now goes to the President for his signature.

The legislation will also allow parents to publicly remember their child, while allow for the identification of the person accused of their murder or manslaughter.

A judgment in the Court of Appeal last year has led to an unusual situation whereby a deceased child may be named up to such time as a person is charged, but not thereafter.

The ruling was made by Mr Justice George Birmingham on a section of the Children’s Act 2001.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she was aware of the profound impact the ruling has had on parents who were left unable to remember their deceased children’s names or legacies in public.

“This legislation will remove the restrictions on reporting the identities of deceased children with respect to past and future cases, while retaining the protection for living children,” she said.

But there has been criticism of the wording of the Children (Amendment) Bill 2020, now been approved by the Oireachtas having earlier cleared all stages in the Dáil.

Former Attorney General Michael McDowell has said many specialists are unsure of the meanings conveyed in some of its sections, suggesting a similar situation could arise from a future court interpretation of the amending legislation itself.

Ms McEntee said: “I would like to thank Senator McDowell and Jim O’Callaghan in particular for their early engagement on this issue and helping to bring it through the Houses as quickly as possible.

“I am conscious of the deep hurt felt by families around the restrictions on reporting the identities of deceased children who have been the victims of criminal acts.”

Once the Bill has been signed by the President, Ms McEntee will sign the necessary commencement order, and she said she expects it to come into force “in very early May”.

The legislation removes the ban on reporting the identities of deceased children, while retaining protections for living children.

The restrictions have prevented parents from speaking publicly about their deceased child in cases where the child was unlawfully killed.

