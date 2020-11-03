Baking bad: Richard Bruton goes viral again with wholesome scone tutorial

After previously flaunting his abs on Fine Gael’s social media and becoming a viral sensation, TD Richard Bruton has become the party’s very own influencer and is now teaching the country to bake.

Taking to Twitter today, Fine Gael posted a video of the Dublin Bay North TD giving a tutorial on how to bake scones.

The tweet is captioned: “This week, we are focusing on how you can better cope with #Level5.

“First up is @RichardBrutonTD baking scones — this is the wholesome content you’ve been waiting for all year. #COVID19”

Social media users flocked in their droves to comment on the video, with many people questioning if the party is trying to divert attention from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's Dáil address today.

The Fine Gael party leader is due in the Dáil for a question and answer session on why he leaked a confidential document from the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to a rival doctor group.

One user wrote: “I feel a bit sorry for Richard Bruton now. It's like FG roll him out to do his penance for the leadership challenge every time they want to show us all how nice & fluffy they are, like scones, get it?

“No leaks here, just corrective ingredients captions.”

Another said: “This has to be a joke. FG leader to be quizzed on leaking confidential documents, they post a video of Bruton making scones.”

The video is currently trending on Irish Twitter, something Mr Bruton is no stranger to. Back in July after appearing topless in a Fine Gael tourism video, the TD made quite a stir on the site with users baffled by his “ripped bod”.

Speaking about the scone video, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon joked: “On this day, not even the thoughts of Richard Bruton’s abs shall distract us.”

Others didn’t care about whether the tutorial was diverting from bad headlines this week and were simply appalled at how Mr Bruton makes scones.

From placing porridge oats in his mix to using nuts and seeds and not cutting them in a traditional circular shape, the video has caused much controversy amongst Irish scone enthusiasts.

The video was produced as part of the party’s mental health campaign, with the TD encouraging viewers to relax and enjoy their scones after baking them.

“The best part is enjoying your baking with a good book and a cup of tea,” he says at the end of the video.

“I find baking really good to ease any stress during this testing time. And if you’re having trouble be sure to reach out to people if you’re stressed.

“There are great services there to help you.”

