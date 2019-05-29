Business Minister Heather Humphreys has lashed out at the "compensation culture" in this country, amid the political controversy over her colleague Maria Bailey's legal suit.

Bailey isolated as minister hits out at compensation claims for 'careless' falls

The backbencher is now an isolated figure within Fine Gael as ministers and TDs seek to distance themselves as a result of the "swing case".

Answering questions about the "Maria Bailey fiasco" in the Dáil, Ms Humphreys said businesses were frustrated by "fraudulent or exaggerated claims".

And while she did not directly cite the TD's case, she added: "People need to have some common sense and to be responsible for their own personal safety.

"If one trips or falls, one has to ask why it happened. More often than not, the answer is 'because of one's own carelessness'."

Speaking in Brussels, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said "a lot of people would identify with that and agree with" what his Cabinet minister said.

Mr Varadkar is to meet with Ms Bailey to discuss the controversy, possibly as early as today.

However, he refused to comment on the much-anticipated meeting or detail the questions he has for the Fine Gael TD.

"I would like to have that meeting and hear her story," he said.

"I am not going to ask her questions through the media, I'll do that when I meet her during the week and that is the appropriate thing to do."

Ms Bailey did not attend the Dáil yesterday, despite insisting she was "drawing a line in the sand" during her now infamous appearance on RTÉ's 'Today with Sean O'Rourke'.

Notably, her close ally in Fine Gael Kate O'Connell changed her cover photograph on Facebook to remove one that included Ms Bailey since the radio interview.

The Dún Laoghaire representative was scheduled to chair the Oireachtas Housing Committee today, but the Irish Independent understands she will not.

Instead, Fianna Fáil's Pat Casey has been asked to temporarily step in.

There is much speculation in political circles that she will have to give up the role, which comes with a salary top-up of €9,500.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is due before the committee this morning to give an update on efforts to resolve the housing crisis.

A press release issued ahead of the meeting quotes Ms Bailey as saying the committee was "eager" to discuss draft exempted development regulations and the Rebuilding Ireland plan with Mr Murphy.

She said that it came at a time "when we need to accelerate housing supply delivery, while also ensuring that existing housing supply is protected".

One member of the all-party committee, Independent TD Mattie McGrath, has called for her to give up the role.

He said he has "no personal animosity" towards Ms Bailey, but claimed the legal action against The Dean hotel "completely calls into question... her judgment".

Ms Bailey dropped the case after the Irish Independent revealed she ran a 10km race three weeks after falling from a swing at the hotel in July 2015. In court papers, her solicitors claimed she wasn't able to run "at all" for three months after the incident.

Opposition parties yesterday used the controversy to pile pressure on the Government over insurance costs.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said: "While I am sure it is embarrassing for the minister, Deputy Humphreys, and for her party colleagues, there is a much bigger picture at play here that the Government must deal with."

Ms Humphreys replied by saying: "We need to change this culture in this country, which says when one has an accident, it is everyone's fault except one's own."

Meanwhile Culture Minister Josepha Madigan is refusing to say whether she was involved in the legal case.

Ms Bailey is represented by the minister's family law firm, Madigan Solicitors. Ms Madigan left the practice, which is headed by her brother, in 2017.

She stonewalled reporters while arriving and leaving an event in Dublin yesterday.

