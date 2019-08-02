BAI complaint after Ireland AM uses two FG election candidates on panel

VIRGIN Media has defended its decision to use two Fine Gael general election candidates in a Brexit discussion - despite failing to disclose that one of them was linked to the party.

VIRGIN Media has defended its decision to use two Fine Gael general election candidates in a Brexit discussion - despite failing to disclose that one of them was linked to the party.

A complaint has been made to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) after Ireland AM used Verona Murphy, the president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), on a panel about Brexit alongside Fine Gael senator and Dáil hopeful Neale Richmond and IFA president Joe Healy on Wednesday, July 24 last.

Ms Murphy's status as a candidate for Fine Gael in Wexford was not mentioned at any point in the discussion.

Fianna Fáil councillor Malcolm Byrne has filed a complaint to the BAI after Virgin Media defended its decision to not mention Ms Murphy's candidacy. Mr Byrne believes the item breached the BAI code by failing to be fair, objective or impartial. He argues that the discussion was politically imbalanced and that Virgin Media would have been aware that there is a pending by-election in Wexford.

Mr Byrne is in the running to be the Fianna Fáil candidate in that by-election.

Virgin Media said in a statement: "No general election has been called and we are satisfied in that context that including these panellists who are acutely relevant to the Brexit discussion was appropriate in this instance and doesn't contravene any BAI guidelines."

Ms Murphy said she had been asked on as IRHA president and that it was "up to them to announce me as they see fit". She added: "I don't know why they didn't do so as they do it when I'm on 'The Tonight Show'."

Irish Independent