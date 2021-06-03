| 15.1°C Dublin

'Back Poots or shut up': DUP members threaten to resign after Jim Wells email sparks fury

DUP leader Edwin Poots faces crisis in the party. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire Expand

DUP leader Edwin Poots faces crisis in the party. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Suzanne Breen

Furious members of the DUP’s South Down association are threatening to resign after receiving an email from Jim Wells telling them they “must” back Edwin Poots.

They are demanding to know if the correspondence was sent with the support of the party leader.

“We have heard much in the past week about healing internal divisions. No one is offering us an olive branch. Instead, Jim Wells is effectively telling us: ‘Back Edwin and shut up’. It has gone down terribly, and will lead to people leaving the DUP,” a senior local figure said.

