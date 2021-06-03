'Back Poots or shut up': DUP members threaten to resign after Jim Wells email sparks fury

Furious members of the DUP’s South Down association are threatening to resign after receiving an email from Jim Wells telling them they “must” back Edwin Poots.

They are demanding to know if the correspondence was sent with the support of the party leader.

“We have heard much in the past week about healing internal divisions. No one is offering us an olive branch. Instead, Jim Wells is effectively telling us: ‘Back Edwin and shut up’. It has gone down terribly, and will lead to people leaving the DUP,” a senior local figure said.

In the 10-point email sent to association members and seen by our sister publication, the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Wells accused Arlene Foster and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson supporters of attempting to “undermine” Mr Poots as he begins “an extremely challenging role” by walking out of last week’s Executive meeting before he’d delivered his address.

He also questioned allegations of UDA intimidation of Sir Jeffrey’s supporters, and said that, even if it did happen, there is “no evidence” it had “any impact on the final vote” in the leadership contest.

Mr Wells acknowledged South Down DUP is divided. He wrote: “There may be those in our association who were strong supporters of Arlene, and others who felt that it was time for change and prefer the new approach set out by Edwin.

“Those who are unhappy with the recent changes must now accept the democratically expressed will of the party and rally round the new leader and give him their support.”

The South Down DUP figure said: “We were stunned to receive this email from Jim Wells. Our association members are disgusted at how Arlene was publicly humiliated. We are angry we were denied any input into the leadership contest. We now feel our views are being dismissed and disrespected.

“At last week’s executive meeting, our association chairman councillor Glyn Hanna raised our concerns in a conciliatory way and asked Edwin to reach out and resolve them.

“Edwin has not been in contact with us. Instead, we’ve received an edict from Jim Wells which has further alienated us.”

Mr Wells on Wednesday night said: “I am very annoyed and disappointed that my email has been leaked.

“This was private correspondence sent to local association members explaining why I supported Edwin and why the party should rally around him.

“The result didn’t go some people’s way, and they need to accept the party’s democratic decision.”

Mr Wells added: “There had been a lot of concern about Arlene for several years.

“Not all of this was about policy or the direction the party was taking. Some found her personal approach to be harsh and remote, and she also made the wrong call on several moral issues.”

He continued: “Five years ago, I did not support Arlene for party leader but, when she was ratified, I stood alongside her with many other MLAs after her acceptance speech. By its very nature, a change of leadership of any political party can appear to be a brutal process, but what occurred at the end of April was very similar to the removal of many others in the UK in the past.”