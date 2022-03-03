Bacik favourite to lead Labour as Kelly quits after being told he’d lost confidence of party

Alan Kelly dramatically resigned as Labour leader last night after being told his position was untenable in the wake of an issue that arose with a recruitment process for a backroom position within the party.

Mr Kelly announced his resignation after less than two years as Labour leader after losing what he said was the “collective confidence” of his parliamentary colleagues.

Flanked by those same TDs and senators outside Leinster House, Mr Kelly acknowledged that the party had not made progress in the polls under his leadership.

Dublin Bay South TD Ivana Bacik is now the “unanimous” choice to succeed Mr Kelly, party sources said last night.

Read More

Mr Kelly’s future came to a head during an emergency meeting of the parliamentary Labour Party last Thursday after an issue with the recruitment process for a backroom position in the party arose.

During the meeting several other matters arose around what a source described as “cultural issues” within the party under Mr Kelly’s leadership.

It was made clear to him that he no longer enjoyed the confidence of the party.

The Tipperary TD was given the weekend to reflect on the matter.

A Labour Party spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment last night.

On Tuesday morning a delegation made up of TDs Seán Sherlock and Duncan Smith, and Senator Mark Wall – who were all considered strong supporters of Mr Kelly – met with the party leader.

During the meeting they told him that he could either resign or there would be a vote of no confidence in his leadership that he would not win as he didn’t have members’ support.

Mr Kelly told the media in an emotional resignation statement last night that he had accepted their verdict “within seconds”, although he was disappointed.

Flanked by his wife Regina, TDs and senators, he did not reveal any criticisms of his two-year leadership that may have been levelled.

However, he accepted he had made mistakes.

The outgoing leader took only three questions before turning and walking away.

He said he would remain leader for the next few weeks until his successor is chosen, and would continue to serve as TD for the “fantastic” county of Tipperary thereafter.

“I was advised by my parliamentary colleagues on Tuesday morning that they had lost confidence in my leadership. This was a surprise to me. But I accepted the decision immediately,” he said.

“We had a number of frank discussions in recent weeks if I’m being honest, and especially over the last week or so.

“And I have to acknowledge that we haven’t been able to move on in the opinion polls, and it is regrettable that we as a party didn’t get the bounce I would have hoped for over the last few years.”

Mr Kelly also joked that, having been elected leader, he was in the unusual position of leaving the party with more seats at the end of his tenure following Ms Bacik’s victory in the Dublin Bay South by-election last summer.

Several times Mr Kelly paused as he delivered his speech, overcome with emotion.

The party’s national executive as well as the Labour Parliamentary Party will meet in the next 48 to 72 hours to examine electing a new leader.

It is understood that the resignation has been a long time coming after months of different issues building up within the party. “There are very clear issues and it was felt that this was the right decision by many members and parliamentary party members,” said a Labour source.

It is believed that members, including members in the parliamentary party, had “issues” with the leader over his management style and policies. “It was felt that this was the right decision,” they said.

There was also concern on the party’s polling numbers and how more “progression” was needed heading into the next election in 2024, with the party polling consistently between 5pc and 3pc recently.

“It’s been a really difficult two years for everyone,” said one party source.