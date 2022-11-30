Baby Boomers will be able to retire in comfort if windfall corporation tax receipts are saved, TDs told

Baby Boomers will be able retire in comfort if windfall corporation tax receipts are prudently salted away, TDs have been told.

Ireland is in a “lucky position” compared to other countries because of windfall corporation tax receipts, Sebastian Barnes of the Fiscal Council said at committee.

And expected influxes over the next three years could allow Baby Boomers to retire in the decades ahead without taxpayers having to pay more to fund them, he said.

The phrase relates are people born between 1946 and 1964. But it still could mean workers borne afterwards having to carry a higher burden.

Some of the windfall money has been spent this year in cushioning the effects of high energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine, but a “social choice” will have to be made in future years, Mr Barnes said.

The Department of Finance has estimated windfall corporation tax revenues of €9bn this year, a record €10bn in 2023, then €9 billion in 2024 and €9.5bn in 2025.

Speaking of the expected windfalls in the next three years, Mr Barnes said: “We think there should be serious consideration given to putting it into a a pension reserve fund and really saving that money.

“So let's say that in 20 years’ time, the Baby Boomers will be retired. Taxes will probably have to go up anyway (on those in work, to support the retirees). But they won't have to go up by anywhere near as much if we've saved this money.”

Mr Barnes told Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell at the Budgetary Oversight Committee: “You’re right, there are potentially massive amounts of money coming in.

“And so the question is about how to manage that, and there are a number of risks. One risk is that we build up spending on the back of that. But if that money were to disappear, that's something we must not do from a public finances point of view, and from a good accounting point of view. We shouldn't recognise these things before they come in.”

He added: “The second thing is, from an economic perspective, is that if we spend it all at once then you are going to add further to demand to inflation and put upward pressure on things like house prices.”

Mr Barnes said: “We have to be cautious about spending that money in terms of economic balance. Of course, we are actually quite dependent on it now. Putting it all overnight into the pension reserve fund could be disruptive as well.”

In a previous report, the Council — set up in the wake of the 2008 financial collapse — looked at various scenarios where gradually more money would be put into the national pensions reserve fund (NPRF).

There were constraints involving the need to avoid risks, he said, but “there’s ultimately an element of social choice to this. We might have this large amount of money that comes in over a limited number of years.

“We don't know how much it will be or how long it will last. So the question is, basically, do we want to spend that now? Or do we want to save it and spend it later when we know that there are going to be these big costs around ageing?” Mr Barnes said.

Mr Barnes said it was a social choice. “It depends whether you essentially want to fight for the young people or the old people or how you want to make that balance. And that's a really big social choice,” he said.

“The Fiscal Council can't tell you how to make that choice. But it's the way people should be looking at it. And that's why we think there should be serious consideration given to putting it into a pension reserve fund and really saving that money.”