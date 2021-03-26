Autism controversy: Minister insists department never unlawfully collected sensitive medical information on children

The Department of Education has never unlawfully collected or passed on the sensitive educational information of children involved in court cases, the Seanad was told today.

Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan made the statement as controversy raged over the use of confidential medical records in the defence of lawsuits over autism, without the knowledge of the parents of children involved.

RTÉ’s Prime Time Investigates last night included the allegation that confidential patient information was shared by doctors with officials in the Department of Health without patient consent.

Ms Madigan said she was making the pledge to reassure all parents, families and interested parties.

“The Department is not aware of any instance of inappropriate sharing of information, nor does it take lightly any decision to defend cases concerning children with special educational needs,” she said, having regard to the rights of the child to an appropriate education under the Constitution.

Ms Madigan was responding to Green Party senator Pauline O’Reilly, who said it had touched many people, adding that members of the autism organisation AsIAm had spoken of “how disappointed they are that the Department of Health has decided to take this approach”.

Ms O’Reilly added: “It is very hard to understand how people's personal details from their own private GPs can be given to the Department of Health, without the individuals' consent, and can have a legal footing.

“It is important we as a Government take this matter seriously.”

Ms Madigan said the desire to act in a child's best interests were “always to the fore” in the making of any decision to defend a legal case.

“In defence of any legal proceedings, it is appropriate for the Department to engage with relevant State bodies and the school or educational establishment in which the litigant is a pupil,” she said.

This was in order “to understand fully and appreciate the education provision on offer.”

The approach would ensure that any alleged deficiencies in provision can be appropriately considered, she said.

It would also allowed in many cases, in order to ascertain “what further supports might need to be provided,” she claimed.

A statement issued to RTÉ Investigates outlined comprehensively the Department of Education's position on defending litigation on the sharing of data lawfully, she said.

“The matters raised in the query from RTÉ were of a general and unspecific nature and, as a result, the Department was only in a position to respond on that basis,” Ms Madigan said.

“It has never unlawfully collected or passed on the sensitive educational information on children.”

The Irish Medical Council has said it is greatly concerned over some of the allegations.

The programme alleged that the Department of Health drew up dossiers of sensitive information on children with autism whose cases were involved in legal action against the State.

It claimed the department used information from private doctor consultations to build and maintain dossiers on children with autism and their families ..

Irish Medical Council president Dr Rita Doyle, said: “As a doctor, last night’s Prime Time made for difficult viewing. Patient confidentiality and patient consent are key to the practice of medicine and central to the doctor patient relationship.

“Patients and their families should not have to worry about their private and personal information being disclosed without their consent. There are very limited circumstances when a doctor can disclose information without consent.

“Doctors must prioritise their patient’s wellbeing at all times, be aware of their ethical duty and responsibilities under the law in relation to confidentiality.”

The Medical Council said it would be closely monitoring developments on this issue and will be in contact with the Department of Health and the HSE.

Meanwhile, the Irish Society for Autism expressed its shock and disappointment at revelations in the programme.

It said that in many of the cases, autistic children were not receiving adequate supports and were not having their educational needs met.

Families had no choice but to take High Court action to assert their rights to education and places in schools, which the Society believes should be available for all.

At least 50 families have been affected by this issue while seeking appropriate and worthwhile education and support services for their children, with many families left with significant legal costs as a result.

"The organisation has stated that parents and guardians of autistic children have a right to information and also to privacy regarding personal medical information, and that there is ethically no justification in the Department’s handling of these cases,” the society said.

"The Irish Society for Autism believes that the Department’s lack of transparency is wholly unjust and further highlights the urgent need for appropriate legislation to reinforce the rights of those with autism."

Online Editors