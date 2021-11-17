Austin Currie will be remembered for his thirst for justice

Archbishop John McDowell, paying tribute to the late Austin Currie, said that he was “a responsible radical”, who “represented the true spirit of the American civil rights movement in Northern Ireland.”

The Archbishop was correct, for Austin was indeed the catalyst of the civil rights movement.

He was the Irish equivalent to Rosa Parks, who, through her memorable act of civil disobedience, provoked a political reaction that ignited massive political change in the USA.

On June 20, 1968, at number 9, Kinnard Park, in the village of Caledon, Austin Currie, then a Stormont MP, unlawfully entered a council house and squatted in it, as an act of civil disobedience to highlight the appalling injustice of the local council in its sectarian policy of housing allocations.

Having been elected as an MP in 1964, Austin had exhaustively used all the parliamentary means at his disposal to tackle the flagrant injustice in housing allocations by unionist-controlled councils, but to no avail.

In his own words: “It was time to go for broke.”

The house in question had been squatted in a short time previously by a homeless Catholic couple, who had one child.

They had vacated the house because of the threat of eviction hanging over them.

Outrageously, the house was then allocated to a 19-year-old unmarried Protestant woman.

She turned out to be a secretary to a solicitor, Brian McRoberts, who was the Unionist Party’s prospective candidate for West Belfast.

After several hours of occupation, Austin left the house voluntarily, into the glare of the television cameras.

The impact of Austin squatting in this council house was enormous locally and it excited the intense interest of the media nationwide.

Austin, through his extra-parliamentary action, had broken the mould.

After the Caledon sit-in, Austin Currie realised the huge potential of direct action and, as a result, the first civil rights march took place between Coalisland and Dungannon.

It was organised by him and endorsed by the newly formed Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association.

The well-attended march, despite restrictions imposed by the RUC, was very successful and remained entirely peaceful.

It demonstrated the enormous value of peaceful, mass non-violent protest.

It was to be the template for the historic civil rights march on October 5 in Derry.

That peaceful civil rights march, which was violently dispersed by the RUC, changed everything, but without the precedent of the Dungannon march, it may never have happened.

In his highly readable political biography, All Hell Will Break Loose, Austin frankly stated that, if he had realised the loss of nearly 4,000 lives that his act of civil disobedience in squatting in Caledon ultimately led to, would he have gone ahead with it? His blunt answer was “No”.

He added that none of the injustices justified the loss of a single life, never mind close to 4,000.

He strongly emphasised, that the violence that occurred was not inevitable.

Austin went on to be a minister in the tragically short-lived power-sharing Executive of 1974 and participated with the SDLP team in the ground-breaking New Ireland Forum.

He eventually left politics in the north 1989 to become a Fine Gael TD, where he served until 2002.

Uniquely, he also served as a minister in the Irish government from 1994 to 1997.

He had a distinguished career as a TD and was nominated by Fine Gael as their presidential candidate in 1990. However, Mary Robinson was elected instead.

While she was a great president, Austin would have been, an even greater President of Ireland. He would have excelled in the role, as a bridge between north and south.

His death marks the last of the six parliamentarians that founded the SDLP and thereby fundamentally changed the face of politics in modern Ireland.

Without their peaceful, non-violent political leadership, politics would have remained sclerotic and frozen.

I am deeply saddened by Austin’s death. Without doubt, he was a political star, who did so much in his public life.

I am sorry that all these great leaders are now dead.

I hope that the massive good that they did is not buried with their bones, but deservedly remembered by successive generations.

They were indeed a colourful, sometimes noisy, group of personalities, with all their different qualities and quirks.

But they were united in seeking justice in a dysfunctional society that had put up with systemic injustice for 50 years by a unionist regime intent on maintaining their monopoly of power.

Their thirst for justice was both unquestionable and unquenchable. Collectively, Austin and the other founders of the SDLP utterly changed politics throughout Ireland, north and south.

I am proud to have worked with Austin Currie and his outstanding colleagues and I wouldn’t change any of that for the world.