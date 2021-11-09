One of the earliest champions of civil rights in Northern Ireland, Austin Currie, has died aged 82.

The widely respected politician, who served in parliaments on both sides of the Irish border, passed away in his family home.

Mr Currie was an active member of the civil rights movement in the North in the sixties and seventies before becoming a founding member of the Social Democrats and Labour Party (SDLP) with John Hume and Seamus Mallon. He was later elected as a TD for Fine Gael.

He is survived by his wife Annita, their children, Estelle, Caitriona, Dualta, Austin and Emer, their partners and 13 grandchildren.

In a statement this evening, Mr Currie’s family said they were heartbroken to announce his death.

“After a long and eventful life, he died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Derrymullen, Co Kildare. He had just celebrated his 82nd birthday,” his family said.

“Austin was married to Annita for 53 years. They were a formidable team whose love for each other and their family saw them through some of the worst times in Northern Ireland’s recent history.

“Austin, who was born in Co Tyrone, was the eldest of eleven children. His decision to squat a council house in Caledon in June 1968 is widely seen as the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement.

“One of the founding members of the SDLP along with John Hume and Gerry Fitt, Austin played a key role in the politics of that era.

“In 1989, he won a seat in Dublin West for Fine Gael and pursued a successful career as TD and minister until retirement in 2002.

“Our Daddy was wise, brave and loving and we thank him for the values that he lived by and instilled in us. He was our guiding star who put the principles of peace, social justice and equality first.

“From Edendork in Co Tyrone to the Bog of Allen, Daddy was most at home with his beloved Annita and his family, surrounded by newspapers and grandchildren. We will miss him deeply.”

The Co Tyrone politician served as an elected member of parliament in the North for 22 years between 1964 and 1986.

During his time working in Northern politics he and his family were regularly subjected to threats, intimidation and even psychical harm from unionist terrorist organisations.

In the late eighties, he moved to Dublin where he ran successfully for Fine Gael in the 1989 General Election.

The following year, he was put forward by Fine Gael to contest the presidential election. He finished in third place with more than 17pc of national vote behind Brian Lenihan Senior and the ultimate winner of the election, Mary Robinson.

Mr Currie went on to retain his seat in the Dublin West constituency in two later Dáil elections.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood paid tribute to Mr Currie and extended his condolences to his family.

“Austin Currie was a titan of the civil rights movement and one of the forefathers of our party,” Mr Eastwood said.

"His housing protest in Caledon in 1968 was one of the key sparks for the civil rights campaign that followed and he spoke for a generation of young nationalists when he refused to allow his constituents to be treated as second class citizens anymore.

“His radical activism led him to join together with other young leaders and together they formed our party on the principles of a shared society where everyone got a fair shot at life, something so many of their contemporaries had been denied.

“Each time we lose a political giant like Austin we lose a piece of our history. While moments like this bring us great sadness, it also gives us the opportunity to celebrate the man and the huge contribution he made to politics in both the North and South of our island. It’s because of brave men and women like Austin who saw the way their community was being treated and refused to be silenced, that we all enjoy the freedoms and privileges we have today.”