Audit office probing Belfast City Council after concerns raised over fuel support fund

NIAO have requested a copy of an independent financial audit after concerns were raised over strategic partners

The roll-out of a fuel support scheme launched by Belfast City Council last week has been heavily criticised Expand

Liam Tunney

Auditors are looking into Belfast City Council’s use of ‘strategic partners’ following controversy around a £1m council fuel support fund.

The council’s Fuel Poverty Hardship Fund was launched last week to help Belfast households in fuel poverty.

