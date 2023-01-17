Audit office probing Belfast City Council after concerns raised over fuel support fund

Auditors are looking into Belfast City Council’s use of ‘strategic partners’ following controversy around a £1m council fuel support fund.

The council’s Fuel Poverty Hardship Fund was launched last week to help Belfast households in fuel poverty.

Nine partner organisations were appointed to administer the scheme across the city, with eligible households able to avail of a one-off £100 voucher to cover their heating costs.

The Northern Ireland Audit Office is now investigating.

A spokesperson confirmed they had requested a copy of an independent audit carried out by the council after concerns were raised by the Alliance Party around the council’s continued use of ‘strategic partners’ since 2020.

“When the partners were first used, they were nominated in the initial emergency around Covid, which meant that we had to act quickly,” said Alliance councillor Sam Nelson.

“However, since then the same groups have been continually used to allocate millions of pounds of council funding with absolutely no review of how effective they have been. In addition, there has been no open competition for other organisations to become involved.

“The DUP/Sinn Féin block have continually pushed through the same groups again and again. The fact that they unilaterally swapped in and out new partners, with no competition for the Fuel Poverty Hardship Fund, is also very concerning and reeks of a carve-up.

“Alliance has no issue with any of the partners, but we have always believed in open and transparent processes. When groups are being used to allocate food parcels or funding on behalf of the council, we need to be sure that they are the best equipped to do so and that the most vulnerable in our community are receiving the help they need.

“I am pleased that the Audit Office are closely monitoring the situation and hope that the independent review findings will be made available as soon as possible.”

In December, a Green Party proposal to reduce the threshold from £60,000 to £43,000 was voted down by 30 votes to 24, with Sinn Féin and DUP councillors voting against the motion.

Eligibility was also extended to households where a member is entitled to free school meals, has recently become unemployed, receives means tested benefits or is in debt to an energy provider.

The scheme opened on Monday January 9, but an update on the council website on Friday indicated that all vouchers had already been allocated.

Some groups — including the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum — reported having to close the scheme within hours of it opening last Monday morning.

Last week Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick, a lecturer in Law at Ulster University, labelled the scheme ‘Dickensian’ after reports of people queuing for hours to access support.

She told the Belfast Telegraph the scheme was ‘well intentioned’ but said it was ‘degrading’ that people were being asked to queue in this manner.

“This is much needed in the absence of leadership at NI Executive level, but I am very concerned about the administration of monies,” she said.

“I am particularly worried about the fairness of access to the Fuel Poverty Hardship Fund.

“The Belfast City Council scheme has a very small budget — £1,000,000 — and in the face of unlimited demand, it is necessary to identify those who are most in need.

“There also needs to be a consistent approach to administration across Belfast to ensure equality of opportunity.

“It is crucial that those partners who have been given the responsibility to distribute the funds agree on an approach.

“I was particularly perturbed to hear that in one area of Belfast, people who sought to access the scheme were required to queue up in view of the public and members of the community to access the fund.

“The principles of dignity, privacy and respect must be at the forefront of all publicly funded and administered support schemes and this manner of distribution risks further stigmatises those people who are in desperate need of support.”

Dónal Lyons, SDLP group leader on the council, said his party had repeatedly raised concerns around the roll-out of the funding.

“We appreciate there was a need to get this money out to people quickly, but that and a lack of oversight has contributed to a number of the issues we are now experiencing,” he said.

“Council needs to listen to the criticism that’s been levelled at this scheme from the sector and those affected and we will be reflecting that at upcoming meetings.”

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins said the process represented a ‘political carve-up’ and that community groups had been ‘cherry-picked by the DUP and Sinn Féin’.

A council spokesperson said ‘partner organisations’ were responsible for the allocation of the funding.

“The allocation and distribution of vouchers from the fuel poverty hardship fund is being looked after by partner organisations in each part of the city, as agreed by our councillors,” they said.

“As expected, the fund has received a lot of interest, and all the vouchers for a number of areas have now been allocated.

“Our website is being updated to reflect areas that are closed for applications.”

In response a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing that the Alliance Party have chosen to attack community organisations and hardworking community workers for helping the most vulnerable in society.

“During the pandemic, those community organisations and their workers put their own health at risk to enable those isolating to receive the help and support they so crucially needed.

“The Alliance Party supported having only one citywide partner to administer the Fuel Poverty Hardship Scheme and this one organisation would have been appointed without any open call or due process.

“Belfast City Council and its Nine Strategic Partners through its one million pound investment have stepped up to the plate in the absence of an Executive to try and ease the burden of the Cost of Living Crisis on our citizens from every corner of Belfast.”

A spokesperson for Forward South Partnership outlined the difficulties associated with the fund and said they are contacting Belfast City Council to seek “clarity” for the future.

“While the rationale behind the establishment of the fund is solid, the distribution method and the criteria are not. This has resulted in an overwhelming demand among families across south Belfast and the whole city and with limited funds, that has caused a lot of tension among those who are entitled to apply for the vouchers. Our application clinics have been inundated with residents from other parts of the city who are therefore ineligible to apply through the Partnership.

“We cannot allow our staff to bear the brunt of those frustrations and we have reluctantly therefore cancelled the last two remaining clinics. We will review as far as possible how to distribute the small amount of money we have in a way that protects both our staff and the dignity of those applying, but our agility in this regard is hampered by the flaws which were inherent in the scheme from the outset.

“Inconsistency and inequality appears to have been built into the scheme and that has caused frustration and tension. Forward South Partnership is not the policy maker in regard to this Fund, we are purely a delivery mechanism. We will communicate our revised delivery plan as soon as possible to those eligible to apply.​"



