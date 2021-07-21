Attorney General Paul Gallagher has raised concerns about the lack of progress in developing regulations for indoor dining.

With just days to go before pubs, restaurants and cafés can serve customers inside, Mr Gallagher highlighted a number of issue with the new regulations which have yet to be addressed.

It comes as the Cabinet agreed to allow people who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months dine indoors from next Monday. They also signed off on plans to allow unvaccinated under 18s accompany adults inside.

However, in what was described by one source as “uncharacteristic intervention,” Mr Gallagher said he has been seeking direction on several key issues related to the new rules for indoor dining since last Friday and has yet to get a response from the relevant departments.

According to one source at the meeting, the Attorney General took particular issue with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly saying the regulations were progressing well.

“The AG hit back and said he would ‘fundamentally disagree” with anyone suggesting the regulations were progressing well,” the source said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is understood to have intervened and suggested a meeting should be held between the Attorney General’s office, the Department of Health, the Department of Tourism and the Department of Enterprise later today.

At Cabinet, Mr Gallagher also noted his staff are regularly working weekends to ensure new government policy is underpinned by legislation.

One source said the Attorney General listed around a dozen issues with the new regulations which his office will need to have sight of before they can be put into law.

The issues that need to be addressed include defining legal definitions in the regulations, getting clarity on enforcement measures for the new laws and deciding what businesses may not be able offer customer indoor dining.

“We could have a situation where Copper Faces Jacks decides it’s now a pub and can fill the place with vaccinated people,” one minister said.

Another minister added: “My mouth dropped listening to the list of issues that need to be addressed before next week.”

Separately, there was a push at Cabinet to open up the HSE’s vaccination portal to everyone over 16. There are an increasing number of new cases among 16 to 18 years but they cannot yet access the vaccine programme.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar are both understood to be in favour of opening up the portal to this age group as soon as possible.

