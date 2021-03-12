AstraZeneca vaccine dose intervals to be stretched ‘to allow for more people to receive first jab’

INTERVALS between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to be stretched by up to three times in order to give more people their first jab.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has accepted international evidence that this confers the greatest protection on the greatest number — months after the United Kingdom increased the interval.

The news raises the prospect of thousands more people getting their first dose promptly — conferring up to 80 per cent protection — instead of having to wait or weeks or months while the virus remains rampant.

It also has implications for the reopening sooner of society and the economy.

A day after a call in the Dáil for the widening of dose intervals by Richard Bruton, former Minister for Education and current chairman of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party, the head of NIAC went on radio to concede the point.

Prof. Karina Butler said the AZ vaccine, which has been in short supply as a result of its makers under-providing to Ireland and other countries, was approved for use between four and 12 weeks.

Ireland had been giving the second jab after four weeks, but Prof Butler said: “What we’re recommending now is that we leave it at least eight to 12 weeks.”

She accepted that confirmation had emerged of initial studies that delaying the second doses provided greater immunity.

But after the first jab, by 20 to 22 days, “you really got a big benefit with up to 70 over 70pc efficacy against serious disease or hospitalisation,” Prof. Butler told Claire Byrne on RTE Radio One.

“What they found was, if you extended that gap from four weeks to eight or 12 weeks, not only did you not lose any of that efficacy — it actually seemed to increase a little bit.

“But when you delayed giving that second dose, you got a much better response than if you gave that second dose early.”

She added: “If you leave it a little bit longer, you have recruited more (antibody) cells that know it, so that when they see it again they make a very strong immune response. And the hope is that then would give more lasting immunity.”

Prof Butler said: “What we’re recommending now is at least eight to 12 weeks. There does seem to be benefit to stretching that interval out more towards the 12 weeks.

People who get the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine will know they will have very significant protection after the first jab, and “they don't have to worry about getting that second dose until about 12 weeks later.

“That gives time for more supplies to come in and to get the vaccine we do have out to more people.”

Extending the gap between doses could increase the number of people given a first jab by 40pc, Richard Bruton told Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in the Dáil on Thursday.

“From what we hear, 80pc of the impact is delivered on the first jab, and the second jab only adds another 10-15pc to that in terms of effectiveness,” he said.

Longer intervals until the booster jab would be better, allowing the State to move more quickly down through the priority groups.

The Health Minister pledged that the Government would study any recommendation that emerged, as has now happened.

Asked about the UK pushing out the intervals last month, the acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn told the Irish Independent there was a concern that interval delay could allow vaccine-beating virus variants to emerge.

Mr Bruton said however that the “dramatic de-risking of the virus” through greater initial coverage could “change the trigger points for a re-opening of the economy.”

He said: “Clearly the risk associated with say 300 cases per day is very different, if 80 per cent of the risk has been removed. We need to level with people if we’re to sustain their support.”

Despite the frustration with the stop-go nature of the vaccine programme, there were now probably 600,000 people vaccinated, an increase of a fifth in a week, he said.

By the middle of next week all of the over 80s would be jabbed, and “that will take out 63 per cent of the risk of fatalities from this virus.

“As we move to the group with high risk conditions, we will take out even more, particularly in the risk of people being admitted to ICU. So we should be extending the gap between doses.”

Mr Donnelly said a NIAC recommendation was something we will certainly look at.”

