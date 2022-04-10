Assembly election 2022: The important issues as countdown continues to Stormont vote

Northern Ireland goes to the polls once again on May 5 when voters will elect 90 members to the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont. There are 18 constituencies which will each return five MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly). A total of 239 candidates will contest the election, which is 11 more than the 2017 Assembly election.

Representatives of eight political parties were elected. The DUP was the largest with 28 seats, one ahead of Sinn Féin. As ever with politics in Northern Ireland, there are many issues involved in the upcoming election.

The Sunday Independent asked three people with an in-depth knowledge of northern politics for their views on some of these issues.

Ken Reid is the former political editor of UTV, Denzil McDaniel is the former editor of the Impartial Reporter newspaper in Co

Fermanagh and Leona O’Neill is a journalism lecturer at Ulster University.

Q: Do you expect the growth of the middle ground of parties such as Alliance, Greens and People

Before Profit to continue in this election and what do you think this will mean for politics in Northern Ireland?

Ken Reid: If you look at the last three elections — Westminster, Europe and more particularly the local council election — the Alliance Party growth has been relatively spectacular and if that continues the fact it is a PR election will be to their advantage because they have one advantage over every other party in that they are really transfer friendly.

Leona O’Neill: It’s hard to say if people will go for the middle ground in this election. Post-Brexit era trenches have been dug even deeper and politics has become increasingly vicious. People Before Profit and the Greens are running vibrant campaigns, although it’s doubtful they will transfer into seats. Alliance have talked so much about their surge, they may have over egged the pudding.

Denzil McDaniel: Recent strong polling by the middle ground is not a flash in the pan, it’s been growing exponentially for years and this

election will again see a strong showing. It’s really in part a reflection of society here — changing demographics mean that there are really three groupings, Unionism, Nationalism and “neither”, and none of them can command an overall majority.

KR: I would not be surprised if, in line with recent opinion polls, the Alliance vote rises significantly. Whether that transfers into seats or not remains to be seen. In the last Assembly election, Alliance got very few seats in relation to their votes. I would imagine this time they will do much better.

DMcD: There is also a group of non-voters, people disillusioned politics isn’t working or helping their everyday lives. Younger voters appear more likely to be turned off by voting along the issues of the old tribal dispute. The move to the middle ground would appear to be more pronounced among pro-union people and the recent shift to the right in that constituency has also left more unionists “electorally homeless”, as Professor Peter Shirlow of the Institute of Irish studies at Liverpool University describes it. In the short-term, Alliance will be the main beneficiaries and could have more influence at Stormont. They’re already pointing up the need for reform of rules which would prevent one party collapsing the institutions and they’re also highlighting the fact that under current designations, even if they came second in the election they couldn’t take the Deputy First Minister role.

LO’N: The middle ground certainly crave stability over perpetual crisis, but they may have their voices drowned out at the polls by voters whipped up into a frenzy about the protocol and who will secure the First Minister’s position.

Q: What do you believe are the main issues within nationalism for this election?

KR: Well, it is quite clear the Border poll has been put to one side. I think the issue in this election for Sinn Féin is not to drop the ball because the more the DUP stress the fact that unionists should stop Sinn Féin becoming First Minister, I think the chances are that might motivate nationalists to vote for Sinn Féin. However, I do believe the cost of living is becoming problem.

DMcD: Much has been made this week of Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill apparently putting the united Ireland push “on hold”, following a poll suggesting a border poll didn’t make the top six election issues for nationalist/republican voters. The suggestion is Sinn Féin are putting unity on the long finger. I don’t buy that. Sinn Féin are being pragmatic. In the current climate, it wouldn’t be a good look if a party didn’t campaign on the financial difficulties facing families. And when Ms O’Neill said, “I am focused for today on the cost-of-living crisis,” note “for today.”

LO’N: The main issues are broadly the same within nationalism and unionism in this election. The cost of living crisis is hitting homes hard across the north — whether they are unionist or nationalist families, everyone is feeling it. People are seeing sky rocketing bills and stagnant wages. For most this is drawing their attention away from green and orange issues and canvassers are seeing real anger at the doors. People want to know why there is no government and no politicians fighting their corner in these trying times.

KR: Sinn Féin will be under pressure in west Belfast from People Before Profit, maybe in Foyle as well and maybe north Belfast. I think you’ll find more and more Sinn Féin making the cost of living and making the Executive work more of their platform.

DMcD: With the SDLP’s slogan “People First”, it would seem both the SDLP and Sinn Féin are campaigning on the issue. Essentially, though, the subliminal issue is who has the strongest voice going forward for nationalism, and that’s been Sinn Féin for nearly 20 years. They’ve taken up to 70pc of nationalist votes on occasions. The refusal by the two main unionist parties to say whether they would serve as Deputy First

Minister should Sinn Féin take the top post is helping them gain votes. So far, constant criticism by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood of Sinn Féin is appearing to have little effect on polling.

LO’N: In republican circles there is the real possibility of storming home a republican First Minister, which will certainly motivate their voters. By the same token it will also greatly motivate unionists who wish to prevent this unionist version of hell. Republicans are pushing “real change”, unionists are pulling back on that, using the fear factor over the protocol and the defence of their precious union to get their voters up off the sofa on May 5. It’s a relentless political tug of war that could also turn a lot of already weary voters off.

Q: What do you believe are the main issues within unionism for this election?

KR: The number one focus for the DUP will be to stop Sinn Féin taking the First Minister’s office but when they launched their manifesto they did try to tackle bread and butter issues. Again, the cost of living is hitting everybody and they can’t ignore that.

LO’N: The extreme unionist parties are galvanising their voters with a diet of divisive and dangerous fear-mongering rhetoric. Although it’s doubtful unionism is as near to nuclear perturbance over the protocol as Jeffrey Donaldson and supporters would claim. They need their voters to be angry all the time, which is extremely dangerous for Northern Ireland.

DMcD: Ostensibly, disaffection with the Brexit Agreement’s Northern Ireland Protocol is the only show in town as far as campaigning is concerned. The anti-protocol rallies are dominated by Jim Allister’s TUV party, certain loyalist voices and the Orange Order; but these interests have long-standing opposition to the Good Friday Agreement, an Irish Language Act and the very act of power-sharing with republicans. These wider matters are now part of the election campaign, if by the back door. After the internal debacle last year within the DUP over Arlene Foster’s evisceration, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson took a calculated gamble to reverse the serious fall in polling. To do so, he moved the party further to the right towards their greatest rival, Jim Allister. Their position is further hardened by the hint the DUP won’t go back to Stormont if the protocol isn’t resolved or, indeed if Sinn Féin become First Minister. The question for his leadership is, will the gamble pay off?

KR: The DUP and TUV is also an interesting aspect. The TUV is doing well in opinion polls but whether that transfers into actual seats I have my doubts. They may get one or two but where are they going to get their transfers from? I do think the TUV’s vote will go up percentage wise. The UUP are trying to consolidate. They have 10 MLAs at the moment and if they could get up to 11 or 12 that would be seen as progress but Doug Beattie’s Twitter meltdown did not help much.

DMcD: Doug Beattie’s decision to pull out of the anti-protocol rallies has put some distance between the main parties but overall the constitutional issue of the union being secure is, as ever, at the forefront of unionist thoughts.

Q: Who do you think will be the largest party in Stormont after May 5 and what will this mean for the future of politics in Northern Ireland?

LO’N: It’s hard to know who will be the largest party. A day is a long time in politics in Northern

Ireland, never mind three weeks. The polls are telling us Sinn Féin will be the biggest party and that could very well be the case, hence the scare tactics being roared out from the backs of lorries at anti-protocol rallies.

DMcD: It’s hard to see past Sinn Féin emerging as the party with most seats. With the DUP apparently in decline, running fewer candidates and their polling down, the top post is Sinn Féin’s to lose at this point. If that happens, there are significant implications, both within Northern Ireland and in the Republic. In this scenario, the DUP should emerge as the second largest party and they will have the dilemma of whether to go back into Stormont or not. They will have a double problem: going into an executive while the protocol is still in place and playing second fiddle to Sinn Féin.

KR: I think it will be very close, believe it or not. The fifth seats in the constituencies could determine that. I suppose at the moment Sinn Féin would be the favourites to take the post and I do think that after the election there will have to be a negotiation of some sort, not just for setting out the rules and getting the unionists into the Executive. I noticed Jeffrey Donaldson did say at their manifesto launch that he was a democrat. The Alliance will be part of the negotiation because one of the quirks of the Good Friday Agreement is that to take the First Minister you have to designate as either unionist or nationalist. They will want that changed so others could designate.

DMcD: Recent history tells us the process to get Stormont up and running again will be a tortuous one. But for unionists, the alternative to devolution is a return to direct rule under a British government that has repeatedly betrayed them, with the possibility of a form of joint authority with Dublin. With Sinn Féin also polling strongly in the Republic, if they emerge as the largest party in the north, the Dublin government will be under pressure to deal with them very differently in a new dynamic. And expect an emboldened Sinn Féin to push a border poll agenda even harder.

LO’N: Post-pandemic Northern Ireland needs stability, it needs normality, it needs strong foundations in which to grow again. Whether either of the two main political parties — sitting at polar opposites and constantly jarring — can deliver any of that is questionable. In Northern Ireland, chaos is our default setting. On May 6 we’ll essentially get what we deserve and we’ll deserve what we tolerate — divisive politics that leaks toxicity into every part of our society.