As Omicron surges, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly breaks his silence

The Minister for Health has broken a fortnight’s public silence in the wake of the worst Covid-19 pandemic infection peaks.

Stephen Donnelly would insist he hasn’t been dodging political responsibility for efforts to prevent Omicron overwhelming the health and hospital system.

Yet he has been effectively invisible and inaudible since the Dáil rose, no matter how frenetically he might have been working in his department and at his Wicklow home.

But his long pre- and post-Christmas silence was finally broken on the News at One by a minister who continues to give mixed messages while insisting that everything is clear.

Mr Donnelly insisted mid-December Government advice that up to four households could meet indoors remained valid.

He did not say what is obvious — that it has been rendered inoperative by the pace of events and rampant community infection.

“Cabinet hasn't met since so there hasn't been updated formal Government advice,” Mr Donnelly said, justifying the continuance of current policy that is obviously outdated.

Having flirted with a kind of Comical Ali stance, he nonetheless recognised that public health officials were right in perceiving those dark shapes all around as Covid tanks across the landscape.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, had earlier pre-empted the minister by saying anyone following existing, unchanged Government advice — by meeting up in large numbers of four households — would taking part in activity that was “simply not safe.”

Mr Donnelly responded: “Well, I think Dr Holohan is correct.”

But he still wouldn’t rescind ‘unsafe’ Government advice, because it is technically not in his power to do so.

In terms of leadership, it was sadly lacking — as if he is more concerned with a procedural rap over the knuckles from his party leader and Taoiseach when Cabinet finally meets next week, rather than being responsible for potentially thousands more Omicron infections.

When Mr Donnelly was in Opposition as an Independent, or as one of the co-leaders of the Social Democrats, he would have had no truck with such utterances.

But now, it seems, he sees such Yes/No-Do/Don’t doublespeak as an essential part of political pragmatism, even as the hospitals fill up to record Covid levels.

“Government hasn’t met over the coming days,” said Mr Donnelly at one point in his live RTE Radio 1 interview on the News at One with Gavin Jennings.

His momentary ability to blend the future into the past seemed a tiny sliver of both Groundhog Day and the doublespeak he engaged in elsewhere.

He denied, for instance, that the decision for people to take a positive antigen test as proof they have Covid, without obtaining PCR confirmation, was in order to save the official test system.

But PCR test sites are overwhelmed and slots have not been available for the symptomatic or antigen-positive for days now, around the country.

Mr Donnelly said people could now self-identify as Covid positive on the HSE website after a positive antigen test, and upload their close contacts — after months of Government telling the people that antigens were unreliable because of false-positive numbers.

But at the same time he admitted that a positive antigen test was not recognised as a form of sick cert for work, nor would it allow someone to qualify for social welfare sick pay. (This stance was abruptly changed by Social Welfare Minister Heather Humphreys hours later).

Mr Donnelly said of Dr Holohan: “He and I have been discussing the very significant rise in Omicron in cases and hospitalisations.

"Given just how contagious it is, there is a genuine concern around super-spreader events.

“As he said, and I fully agree, people should, to the greatest extent possible, reduce the other households that they meet indoors.”

Mr Donnelly also insisted: “Myself, the Taoiseach, the Tanaiste, and members of Government are in communication on this on a regular basis.”

Talking, but not taking any decisions, and seemingly terrified to lose face with the public. It’s a disastrous stance, because doing nothing is not an option.