| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

As Omicron surges, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly breaks his silence

Senan Molony

Stephen Donnelly Expand

Close

Stephen Donnelly

Stephen Donnelly

Stephen Donnelly

The Minister for Health has broken a fortnight’s public silence in the wake of the worst Covid-19 pandemic infection peaks.

Stephen Donnelly would insist he hasn’t been dodging political responsibility for efforts to prevent Omicron overwhelming the health and hospital system.

Most Watched

Privacy