On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will announce a further easing of restrictions to coincide with the summer months.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) still has to have its say but the mood music around Government points toward a significant relaxation of Covid-19 regulations over June and July.

Here we look at some of the areas the Cabinet will be discussing before signing off on the next phase of their reopening plan.

Hospitality

Hotels can open their doors to customers from next Wednesday, June 2, and residents will be permitted to drink and dine indoors. Five days later on June 7, pubs and restaurants can serve customer outdoors.

Both measures were signed off by the Cabinet last month and are expected to go ahead as planned.

However, the Cabinet will have decided on Friday when the hospitality sector will be allowed to admit table customers indoors.

It is expected they will be permitted to serve indoors from the first week of July but a final decision on the date has yet to be made.

New guidelines issued for indoor and outdoor dining will see the social distancing rule halved to one metre.

However, a 105-minute time limit will be imposed on indoor dining where tables are only one metre apart.

There will be no time limit on outdoor dining.

The €9 meal rule is being ditched and pubs that don’t serve food will be allowed reopen alongside those that do.

Talks are ongoing around how many people will be permitted at tables but it is expected to be at least six people, plus children, if not more.

International travel

The EU Council has given its blessing to the introduction of digital green certificates to allow vaccinated people travel for non-essential reasons within the European Union.

The vaccine passport system will be in place from July 1 and each member state has six weeks to have the necessary infrastructure in place to accept the certificates. However, it is up each country to decide how they operate the vaccine certificate scheme.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he expects the ban on non-essential travel to be lifted in July. This would be mean Irish people can travel abroad for sun holidays within the next two months while tourists will be able to avoid mandatory hotel quarantining when they arrive in Ireland.

However, there still are concerns about the spread of the virus and Nphet still have to make a decision.

There are also fears the cyber attack on the Department of Health and HSE will delay the introduction of vaccine certs.

Live events and mass gatherings

The return of spectators to stadiums and concert goers to gigs will also be high on the Government’s agenda on Friday.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin and Sports Minister Jack Chambers have both flagged the beginning of pilot events across sports, music, comedy and theatre which will see people return to venues.

A series of events will be announced for June and July for both indoor and outdoor concerts and gigs.

Croke Park will see around 4,000 GAA supporters permitted to attend matches over the coming months.

Other sports venues will also see fans return but it is expected just 5pc of capacity will be allowed in the first trials of mass gatherings.

