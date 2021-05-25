| 13.7°C Dublin

As Micheál Martin prepares to announce measures easing lockdown, what will our summer look like? 

Cabinet will discuss key areas before announcement due on Friday

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos Dublin Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos Dublin

Philip Ryan

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will announce a further easing of restrictions to coincide with the summer months.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) still has to have its say but the mood music around Government points toward a significant relaxation of Covid-19 regulations over June and July.

