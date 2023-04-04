As 7,000 face eviction, Fr Peter McVerry stands over claim Varadkar overruled Housing Minister on evictions

Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has today stood over his claim that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien wanted to extend the eviction ban but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stopped that from happening.

The homelessness campaigner made the comment on South East Radio yesterday and said Mr O’Brien had been “overridden” by the Taoiseach.

“That’s why there was no preparation made during the five month ban for mitigating the effects of ending this ban,” he said.

In response the Department of Housing said: “There is no question of him [Mr O’Brien] being overruled as suggested” and said that during the ban, 6,000 new social homes were delivered and 1,532 local authority homes refurbished.

They also said 734 adults and 346 families exited homelessness in the last three months of last year and 3,264 HAP tenancies were created during the eviction ban.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach also denied Fr McVerry’s allegation, saying it is “100pc incorrect and without any foundation”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio this morning Fr McVerry stood by the comment but said he could not produce evidence as he could not reveal his sources.

“The discussion as far as I’m concerned ends here. I’m saying one thing, the Government are saying another and we can’t go any further,” he said.

“I can understand why the Taoiseach is denying it, this is the most controversial, I think the worst, decision this Government has made in its lifetime.”

“We have a tsunami of misery coming down the road,” he said.

“We’re talking about tens of thousands of people who are going to be put out of their homes at a time when emergency homeless accommodation is absolutely packed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar pushed back against Fr McVerry’s remark further while speaking on Newstalk Breakfast. He said there is “zero evidence” to support Fr McVerry’s claim and it is “100pc untrue”.

“The public will have to decide whether to believe me or the Government, but I think the evidence points in my direction,” he added.

Also today, Finance Minister Michael McGrath denied that there had been a row at Cabinet over the eviction ban – thereby tying all three coalition parties into what he said was a collective decision.

Asked by Independent.ie about the reports, Mr McGrath: “There was no row at Cabinet.”

“There is collective Cabinet responsibility. We always have thorough discussions on all issues, but particularly on this issue, given the importance and sensitivity of it,” he said while speaking at the Department of Finance.

“There was a collective decision made. Was it discussed? Of course it was discussed at length -- and also at a number of different meetings, not all of which I would have been party to, or present at.

“But certainly at the meetings that I was at, there was a consensus around that [lifting the ban]. And there was certainly no row.”

Also speaking today, Children’s Minister Roderic O'Gorman said he has never seen or heard anything to suggest Fr McVerry's remarks that Mr O'Brien was "overruled" by the Taoiseach were correct.

Speaking later, Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the suggestion that the Taoiseach overruled Mr O’Brien was not true.

He said the Government worked with the McVerry Trust and all housing bodies in trying to provide additional homes and they had a good relationship.

However he said the idea of Mr O’Brien’s wishes being overridden by the Taoiseach “isn’t the situation at all”.

He said Mr O’Brien was of the same mind as the Government, “that continuing the ban would have made things worse”.

It comes as more than 7,000 households face homelessness in the coming months as landlords flee the rental market in their thousands.

Latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show 7,348 households have eviction dates looming in the coming weeks and months.

During the last six months of last year, 5,358, or 59pc of all notices, were because the landlord intended on selling the property.

A total of 4,329 notices of termination, or notice to quits (NTQs), were issued by landlords in the final three months of last year.

A senior Government source said this is a 9pc decrease from the previous three months, when 4,741 NTQs were served.

Homeless charity the Simon Community said its organisations across the country “are particularly concerned that this will see homelessness grow in the coming weeks and months even beyond the current shocking levels”.

Even though the eviction ban kicked in at the end of October, landlords were still able to issue eviction notices, with the move-out dates delayed until after the ban ended.

The newly published figure of 4,329 by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) is 412 less eviction notices issued than the previous three months, Government sources said.

The new data is likely to intensify pressure on the Government, which has vowed to move with legislation to give tenants first dibs on buying properties if their landlords decide to sell up.

The Attorney General is set to scrutinise the new laws tomorrow and the legislation is expected to go to Cabinet before the end of the month.

The Government expects the new legislation to be passed by summer.

However, the Simon Community said measures to help tenants will take time to kick in.

“Pulling away the safety net of the moratorium with 7,348 notices of terminations looming over the next three months is difficult to justify,” said Wayne Stanley, executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said there will now be “unprecedented pressure” on homeless services and emergency accommodation.

“There is no doubt that many of those people will find a temporary solution,” she said.

“But they’re putting their lives on hold because if you’re sleeping on someone’s sofa or if you and your kids are in your mam’s back bedroom, or in your granny’s spare room with your children, you’re not living your life.”

Nearly two thirds of over 4,300 NTQs were because the landlords wanted to sell the property and over 16.3pc said they were evicting tenants because the property owner or their family member wanted to move into the home.

Just over 16pc said tenants were being evicted as tenant obligations had been breached.

A total of 43pc of all notices issued during October, November and December were in Dublin, with nearly 11pc in Cork and over 6pc in Galway.

Just 0.76pc of notices were issued in Carlow, 0.42pc in Leitrim and 0.83 in Longford.

A spokesperson for the RTB said one tenancy may not involve just one home as one eviction notice could be served to multiple tenants in one tenancy or separate notice to quits could be issued for each tenant in one tenancy.