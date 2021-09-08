Arts Minister Catherine Martin says she wouldn’t have gone to music festival in UK like Leo Varadkar

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has said that she wouldn’t have travelled to attend a festival in the UK after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar became caught up in controversy following his attendance of the Mighty Hoopla festival in London last weekend.

Independent.ie reported that Mr Varadkar had told the live events sector just days previously that the UK reopening should not be followed as an example and sounded warnings about the epidemiological situation in Scotland.

Minister Martin said that she would have not travelled to the UK to attend a festival because she is aware of the “sensitivities” with the live events sector.

“Would I have done it myself? Me, Catherine Martin? No, I wouldn’t have done it, I am very heavily involved and deeply engaged with the sector, but I respect every Cabinet member’s right to privacy,” Minister Martin told reporters today.

She said that she “understands the sensitivities” of the sector which is currently operating at 60pc capacity indoors and 75pc outdoors for fully vaccinated or recovered people.

She said that Mr Varadkar is a “lover of music” but that she herself wouldn’t have travelled to a festival in the UK.

She added that she respects Cabinet ministers’ right to privacy.

“I respect every member of Cabinet, what they do in their private time and I know from how supportive the Tánaiste has been of the live events industry, he’s been very supportive of the sector,” she said.

“I understand the sensitivities there for ourselves, the sector here that, only recently has reopened and 60pc capacity, doesn’t see the full reopening until next month.

“I wouldn’t have done that and I am acutely aware of the sensitivities and that ongoing engagement with the sector but I absolutely respect everyone’s privacy,” Minister Martin added.