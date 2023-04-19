‘Arrogantly dismissive’ – Robert Watt clashes with TDs over Tony Holohan Trinity debacle and reveals Stephen Donnelly was hacked

DEPARTMENT of Health secretary general Robert Watt has repeatedly rejected the findings of an independent review into former chief medical officer Tony Holohan’s abandoned secondment to Trinity College Dublin.

Mr Watt repeatedly told the Oireachtas Finance Committee on Wednesday that he did not accept the findings of the review carried by former Institute of Directors chief Maura Quinn which found that the botched move bypassed all established protocols.

Mr Watt also revealed for the first time a hacking incident involving Stephen Donnelly, which meant the Health Minister was not made aware of details about Dr Holohan’s proposed secondment on his existing civil service terms and conditions.

Here is what we learned from the top civil servant’s robust testimony to TDs and Senators in Leinster House.

‘I DON’T ACCEPT THE REPORT’

Maura Quinn concluded that Dr Holohan should not have been exclusively involved in the negotiations around the secondment and disbursement of research funding of up to €2m linked to the role.

After repeatedly stating that he did not accept specific findings by Ms Quinn, Mr Watt eventually told Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty: "I reject most of the findings of the report to avoid any doubt…there is no point in suggesting otherwise."

Mr Watt said he “disagrees with the implication that somebody was involved in something which suggests they acted out of personal interest”.

He was sharply critical of the report throughout his testimony, at one point asking where in the report were the protocols he was supposed to have breached listed.

THE DISPUTE WITH TÁNAISTE’S TOP ADVISER

The Quinn report revealed significant contradictions between Mr Watt’s position and that of both the former Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser and Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s chief of staff Deirdre Gillane.

Ms Gillane, in written evidence to the review, described Mr Watt’s assertions that she knew about the details of the secondment as “grossly inaccurate and unwarranted” and at one point referred to a comment about her role as “fatuous”.

Mr Watt said in his evidence on Wednesday that he accepted the positions of Mr Fraser and Ms Gillane. “Whatever people said they were told I accept what people said they knew or didn't,” he said. “I accept people's bonafides on that."

He later added: "I accept that Deirdre Gillane didn’t know, I accept Deirdre’s bonafides, if she said she didn’t know.”

‘MOTIVATED BY PUBLIC INTEREST’

This controversy last year saw Dr Holohan abandon his proposed switch to academia as professor of public health strategy at Trinity on foot of a political backlash over news that the Department of Health would have continued to pay his €187,000 civil service salary.

In his evidence, Mr Watt said that he, Mr Fraser, and Dr Holohan had entered into discussions about the CMO moving into academia “in good faith” and were “motivated by public interest” to prepare the State for the next pandemic.

“The notion was how can we galvanise all that support to have better research, better understanding, to prepare us for the next pathogen that might arrive,” Mr Watt explained in response to questions from Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.

He said himself and Mr Fraser were motivated by “great respect” for Dr Holohan and argued the real lesson from the debacle was better communications. “I assumed there was support for this and that transpired to not be the case,” he said.

‘IT IS WHAT IT IS’

Mr Watt argued repeatedly that the €2m in Health Research Board funding linked to the proposal would be disbursed beyond Trinity as part of a competitive process.

He said the proposition was to allocate this funding to “enhance our ability to prepare for the next pandemic” and pointed out that it was in the context of €40bn being spent by the State in response to Covid-19.

Pearse Doherty argued that it was in “black and white” in Mr Watt’s letter of intent that the money was to go to Trinity as exchanges became more heated.

At one point, in a back and forth over his discussions with Martin Fraser about the matter, Mr Watt put it to Mr Doherty that if Mary Lou McDonald asked the Donegal TD to do something he would. Mr Doherty did not respond to this. Eventually, Mr Watt concluded: “Anyway, it is what it is.”

‘AN IT CHALLENGE WITH THE MINISTER’

Mr Watt also disclosed that while Stephen Donnelly knew of the plan “in generality” and there was an attempt to send him a more detailed note while he was in America.

However, Mr Watt disclosed that his "machine was hacked" so he he did not receive an email with the details of plans to allocate €2m in funding towards the position. "His system got corrupted and it slipped our mind to give him the detail," Mr Watt said without providing much more by way of detail. "There was an IT challenge with the minister and the system."

On a separate IT matter, Mr Watt said it was a matter for Dr Holohan as to why he conducted discussions about the secondment with Trinity over his personal email account. Jim O’Callaghan said it “underlines the casual nature of this arrangement".

Mr Watt said he did not accept this.

'ARROGANTLY DISMISSIVE'

As the committee hearing drew to a close, the committee chair John McGuinness excoriated Mr Watt and his testimony.

He revealed that the secretary general had initially refused to appear before the committee which then received powers to compel him, at which point Mr Watt agreed to appear. Mr Watt insisted he had ultimately not been compelled to appear and was there voluntarily.

Nonetheless, Mr McGuinness said the civil servant's evidence “fall well short of the standard that I would expect from a senior civil servant". Mr Watt, in response, said it was "not appropriate" for McGuinness to comment on the way he had done.

"I don't think you’re doing it impartially if you are going to criticise me," Mr Watt told the Fianna Fáil TD.

Mr McGuinness said Mr Watt was "arrogantly dismissive" of the report, which Mr Watt rejected as exchanges became increasingly fraught.