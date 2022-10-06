Around 340,000 people using pay-as-you-go electricity meters have no protection from power being cut, claims Doherty

Up 340,000 people who use pay-as-you-go electricity meters have no protection from their power being cut, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has said.

Mr Doherty said people using a bill-paid electricity service were guaranteed no power cut-offs would happen during the winter.

He said protections given those using the pay-as-you-go had no real guarantees they would not be left without the most basic services to allow them get on with daily life.

Replying, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged those using such meters posed a complication for the Government and energy companies.

He said Energy Minister, Eamon Ryan, had met energy provider representatives yesterday and today.

They were working on methods to pay the €600 electricity credit to people in this situation.

“We’ll have to come up with a better solution for these people,” the Fine Gael leader said.

The Tánaiste said that already the amount by which pay-as-you-go meters could over-run had been doubled from €10 to €20.

Other safeguards, for some categories of people, included no cut-offs at weekends and at certain times of day.

Mr Doherty said these elements of protection were simply not good enough.

He said a €20 meter over-run would be quickly exceeded in a time of spiralling costs and the pledge of no power cuts at specific times was of little help.

“The reality is that Monday comes around and then power cuts do happen,” the Sinn Féin finance spokesman said.