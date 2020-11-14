‘Army officers back my call to send troops to Border’ – TD reissues call as he brands going to the North for Christmas shopping ‘unpatriotic’

A Louth TD has doubled down on his insistence that troops should be sent to the Border to keep prevent travel between the North and the Republic.

Independent TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick said he had been inundated with support from officers of the Defence Forces since making his call in the Dáil.

“Commandants, colonels and captains are all ringing me to say ‘200 per cent right,’” he said, adding that it was unpatriotic for people to do their Christmas shopping in Northern Ireland.

Mr Fitzpatrick provided evidence of one text message from a senior officer that pointed out that the Border had been sealed during the foot and mouth crisis at the beginning of the century in order to “keep our cattle alive.” It added that there was now “a greater requirement to do the same for our people”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ruled out the suggestion that the army should be sent to the Border to seal off the Republic, while admitting there was “a very significant reservoir of infection” in Northern Ireland and that people travelling to and fro created a real risk.

“The Government is not giving any consideration to putting the Army on the Border between the North and the South,” he said.

“We struggled and fought too hard for too many decades to take all armies off the Border and we certainly do not want to be the jurisdiction that puts uniforms on the Border again.”

Mr Varadkar added: “We need to enforce the 5km rule, but that is best done by the Garda rather than by military means.”

Mr Fitzpatrick told the Irish Independent: “I’m not saying this for headlines. Gardaí have told me that people crossing the Border are giving them the finger and telling them they don’t have to stop for checkpoints and that they have no right to ask them any questions.

“I want a united Ireland, but at the moment we have never been so far apart. I have never got so many phone calls and emails in support of something I’ve said.

“People are going across from the south for their Christmas shopping, but they should shop local instead. It’s unpatriotic. Look at the sacrifices that have been made by businesses on the Border. Many of them will not open again if we don’t support them. And the rule is that you can’t go beyond 5km – we all seem to be afraid to say it.

“We have to do something about infection from the North, where Covid is far, far worse, and at the moment we are doing nothing. We must do something about it.”

Crossings from the North “will cause serious problems”, he warned, with approximately 30 border crossings from Omeath to Cullaville.

“As an ex-soldier of the 27th Battalion, I think it is about time we started to use the Army. There is a barracks in Dundalk with 450 soldiers. Why not deploy them in Border areas?”

Mr Fitzpatrick, a former member of Fine Gael, said prevention was the best cure. “We have an opportunity to do something. The Government should get the Army out to stop the Southerners and the Northerners crossing up and down the Border.”

There is no problem with people who have a genuine reason to travel, “but I have seen this situation develop in recent months and I do not like it,” added the Dundalk-based TD.

“The freedom to travel is being abused by Northerners who are coming down to the South.

“The number of Northern number plates I have seen is unreal.”

