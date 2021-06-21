Arlene Foster asks what late father would have made of the recent ‘shenanigans’ on Father’s Day

It wasn’t just a day for celebrating fathers, it was also a day for remembering them.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster was thinking of her late dad John Kelly, who passed away almost a decade ago, sharing a picture of him in his RUC uniform.

Alongside the picture, Mrs Foster tweeted: “Happy Father’s Day Daddy.”

And with Edwin Poots, the man behind the sensational coup, having since fallen on his sword after just three weeks as Mrs Foster’s successor, it was perhaps no surprise that she added: “Wonder what you would have made of all the shenanigans!”

Foster’s tweet comes as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is set to step down from his Westminster seat in the autumn and come home to lead the DUP from Stormont.

The Lagan Valley MP, who is on course to be crowned party leader on Saturday, will nominate a caretaker First Minister until he returns to the Assembly — if the Executive remains on course to survive.

DUP sources said the party’s decision to renominate, within seven days after Paul Givan resigns, will depend on movement on the NI Protocol.

The Government’s decision to legislate for the Irish language at Westminster will not be the party’s main focus, they said.



