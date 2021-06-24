| 11.7°C Dublin

Arlene Foster: Social media abuse keeps women out of politics

Little-Pengelly backs Arlene Foster in her crusade over online abuse of women in public eye.

Emma Little-Pengelly and former DUP leader Arlene Foster. Expand

Two of unionism’s most high-profile figures have joined forces to campaign against the social media abuse of women in the public eye.

Arlene Foster’s departure as First Minister resulted in her special adviser Emma Little-Pengelly also stepping away from political life.

Mrs Foster has said she will campaign against social media trolling and harassment of women in the public eye.

