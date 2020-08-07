DUP leader Arlene Foster has criticised Taoiseach Micheál Martin for what she called his “dubious theories” about England becoming less committed to Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin yesterday said he was preparing the possibility of England becoming “turned off” Northern Ireland a future date.

Ms Foster said a good North/South relationship requires “consistency” and added that Taoiseach’s comments were “disappointing” after they held a positive meeting last week.

Writing on Twitter, she said Northern Ireland will “keep moving forward by respecting our diverse identities not dubious theories.”

A good neighbourly N/S relationship requires consistency.

After a positive NSMC, the Taoiseach’s comments are disappointing.

The principle of consent determines NI’s place in the U.K.

NI will keep moving forward by respecting our diverse identities not dubious theories.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, the Taoiseach said he plans to "beef up" the new unit so it can address a range of north-south issues and prepare for different eventualities.

"There are two distinct political jurisdictions born out of the Good Friday Agreement, we have to acknowledge the reality of that," Mr Martin said.

However, the Taoiseach said what happens in Britain impacts Ireland.

He noted that English nationalism was the driving force behind the successful Brexit vote and added that Scotland may some day break away from the UK.

"What happens if England gets turned off Northern Ireland? We've got to be thinking all this through," he said.

"They may just say 'we're not as committed to it as we were in the past'. That may not happen for quite some time, but we have to be prepared for all sorts of eventualities."

Mr Martin also quoted the late former SDLP leader John Hume who "made the point that our common membership of the European Union in many ways made the physical border almost an irrelevancy".

However, he said the Brexit referendum result had posed new challenges for the island, even though certain protections were set out in the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The Taoiseach's comments come as negotiations between the EU and UK have intensified ahead of the December 31 Brexit deadline.

Mr Martin is also due to hold his first face-to-face meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the coming weeks. Last week, he organised the first North-South Ministerial Council meeting in more than three years.

Yesterday, he said he was completely opposed to holding a border poll as it would be "too divisive and too threatening".

"I think we can evolve better if we talk about sharing the island and that relates to health, it relates to a whole range of service," he said.

He said the purpose of the Shared Island Unit in the Department of the Taoiseach was to "develop fresh and detailed thinking" on how the North and the Republic can work more collaboratively on a range of projects.

Last week, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster said she did not feel threatened by Mr Martin's Shared Island Unit. "It does not threaten our constitutional position or what we believe in, so I don't feel threatened at all by the Shared Island Unit," Ms Foster said.

Mr Martin said interest has "waned" in the north-south bodies established under the Good Friday Agreement and insisted that he intended to bring a more "enthusiastic" approach to cross-border relationships.

Mr Martin said he specifically earmarked funding for a Sligo to Enniskillen Green Way and for an Ulster Canal project. He also said there should be one dedicated centre for cardiac surgery for children on the island.

"It makes sense that we do those kind of things in a pragmatic way but with no political agenda attached," he said.

"I think originally when north-south started, unionists were suspicious and I remember when I was minister for enterprise, InterTrade Ireland was meant to be the devil and all," the Taoiseach said.

"They relaxed after a while because they saw InterTrade Ireland can benefit Northern businesses."

Mr Martin also said he would like to do more to help people living in marginalised communities in Northern Ireland and said there was a low level of second-level education among young people from loyalist communities.

He said there are also issues with people living in nationalist areas completing their education, and added that 5,000 people from Northern Ireland leave to go to third-level colleges in Britain every year.

"I think we need to change that story and I think there should be a significant investment by both governments," he said.

Irish Independent