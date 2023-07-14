Arlene Foster reveals ‘biggest regret’ during time in charge of the DUP as she insists Great Britain is wealthier than Ireland

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has said her “biggest regret” when at the helm of the party was not “pulling the plug” on the confidence and supply arrangements which allowed the Conservative Party to hold on to power.

Mrs Foster appeared on the These Times podcast with UnHerd political editor Tom McTague and Cambridge professor Helen Thompson.

In the episode, named Come on Arlene: An interview with Arlene Foster, she disputes that Ireland is wealthier than Britain, arguing that UK money going into the EU was then funnelled back to Ireland to help build roads.

At one point the Brexit referendum of June 2016 is mentioned after which Theresa May became Prime Minister.

In December 2017 the Conservative Party had no majority and a “confidence and supply” agreement was made with the DUP to keep the Conservatives in power.

As negotiations evolved between the EU and UK Government it was agreed there would be no land border.

Ms Foster didn’t find out about this from the PM but from “European contacts” and she accused Ireland of “pushing the whole issue” knowing the implications it would have for NI and “couldn’t believe their luck when the UK Government did sign it”.

She rang the PM to express her dissatisfaction with this arrangement saying, “we couldn’t accept it”.

Ms May was said to be “quite shocked” the DUP “had a difficulty with it”.

“The whole point about the confidence and supply agreement from a Northern Ireland perspective, first of all from a nation perspective, we wanted to support her to try and get Brexit done, but of course in that respect it was to protect Northern Ireland as well,” Baroness Foster explained.

“By the way, this whole thing that it was a surprise that the DUP under me supported Brexit – the DUP have always been anti-European, right from their inception...as were Sinn Fein but they did a flip-flop, as they do with a number of issues from abortion to everything else.”

Asked if she had concerns about a border issue at that time, Ms Foster said she had been an economy minister for seven years and saw the way in which “the dead hand of Europe had been negative in relation to innovation and enterprise” and “we couldn’t intervene to help companies because of state aid rules”.

Those state aid rules remain with the Protocol, listeners were told. She wanted sovereignty and felt the EU was a “drag” on NI.

Ms Foster disputed that Ireland is wealthier than GB saying Mr McTague must visit different parts to her.

She added that Ireland was, until recently, a net beneficiary from the EU, claiming money from the UK was going to the EU, back into Ireland to “have all of those nice roads that we now have”.

Distancing NI from Ireland was not the DUP’s primary motivation for supporting Brexit, she said.

Looking back, Ms Foster said the genesis of the Protocol, and “cause of all the problems today”, is in ex-PM Ms May’s “negotiation stance”.

“That’s where we are, because of what she agreed at that time back in 2017, is the reason (why) we’re here today.

“The lesson is that we should’ve pushed to be more involved in the negotiations which she didn’t allow us to get in to.

“The lesson is that we should’ve probably pulled the plug in terms of the confidence and supply agreement.

Asked if it was her “biggest regret”, Ms Foster said: “It is actually. We wanted Brexit to happen for the whole of the UK. We were looking at the wider national picture. We were trying to stay with it to make sure that it happened.

“And all the while Theresa May had basically sold the pass in relation to Northern Ireland and that caused us to be where we are today.

“The dye was cast then (for Boris Johnson) and he continued on the trajectory, made a lot of promises in relation to, ‘oh well, don’t worry about that, we’ll deal with that, ignore it’, and all this sort of thing.

“And we knew. We don’t feel duped because we knew what was going to happen. We warned him what was going to happen. We spoke to HMRC, we knew what was going to happen. He dismissed it all.”

While Ms Foster still has a “good relationship with Boris”, she feels terribly let down by Mr Johnson and said it was “part of the reason why I was taken out as leader and taken out as First Minister”.

As part of an advisory panel to Jeffrey Donaldson, she acknowledged the Windsor Framework is an improvement on the Protocol but there are still “many difficulties with it in terms of practical issues and of course that issue that goes to the heart of the Protocol around the place of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom”.

She said if the DUP goes back into government it will be implementing EU laws and would be pulling the Stormont brake “every day of the week”.

