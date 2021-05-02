| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Arlene Foster pulls pin on politics after being blindsided by her ‘friends’

‘Clearly emotional’ First Minister turns her back on Stormont as her 18-year career ends in tatters, writes Rodney Edwards

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA Expand
Arlene Foster Expand
Arlene Foster's constituency office is open for business, following her resignation as First Minister of Northern Ireland yesterday, in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland April 29, 2021. Expand
Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots Expand

Close

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster's constituency office is open for business, following her resignation as First Minister of Northern Ireland yesterday, in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland April 29, 2021.

Arlene Foster's constituency office is open for business, following her resignation as First Minister of Northern Ireland yesterday, in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland April 29, 2021.

Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots

Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots

/

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

Rodney Edwards

As Arlene Foster visited community workers on the loyalist Shankill Road in north Belfast last Tuesday, her colleagues — including many of those she considered her friends — gathered in Parliament Buildings at Stormont to conclude the process of removing her from office.

Discontent around the Northern Ireland protocol was key to the revolt — despite attempts by Foster to cool tensions by meeting with colleagues for “a series of engagements to see where the issues were”.

Most Watched

Privacy