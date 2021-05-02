Arlene Foster pulls pin on politics after being blindsided by her ‘friends’

As Arlene Foster visited community workers on the loyalist Shankill Road in north Belfast last Tuesday, her colleagues — including many of those she considered her friends — gathered in Parliament Buildings at Stormont to conclude the process of removing her from office.

Discontent around the Northern Ireland protocol was key to the revolt — despite attempts by Foster to cool tensions by meeting with colleagues for “a series of engagements to see where the issues were”.

But some of her party members blame her for the emergence of an Irish Sea Border.

“There were rumblings about her leadership for a while and a number of times when members were trying to galvanise support for those who thought they could do the job better,” says a DUP source.

“It’s almost easier to understand a simple narrative, instead of trying to understand a more complex narrative.”

Read More

One of the reasons why things intensified last week was the growing concern among DUP MLAs of the flak they were receiving on the street and online from unionists and loyalists about the protocol.

“There was an increased level of abuse that elected members were getting on social media — comments on their pages and on the pages of media outlets.

“There was discontent about the protocol combined with confusion about how this happened. But people on the ground don’t care how it happened, all they see is it did happen and happened when the DUP had the responsibility to make sure it didn’t happen,” the source adds.

A notice of motion — expressing no confidence in their party leader — had received enough signatures following weeks of private phone calls and WhatsApp messages between DUP councillors, MLAs, MPs and activists — including ex-loyalist prisoners.

It’s claimed several loyalists, including members of the UDA, helped to enlist support by “reminding” some MLAs in the past week that if they didn’t sign the motion, their seats at next year’s assembly election would be in jeopardy.

Expand Close Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Arlene Foster and Edwin Poots

One UDA source, who claims to have been involved in the process, says: “I wouldn’t call it a threat, but they were told if they didn’t sign it they weren’t getting re-elected next time.”

Loyalists were encouraged to send letters and social media messages to MLAs to ask them where they stood with the current leadership.

“A lot of those who signed it were the ones whose seats are seriously under threat.”

Over the past number of weeks Foster was made aware of what was happening but privately played it down.

Sources say some MLAs didn’t understand what they were exactly agreeing to while others huddled together in prayer to reflect on what they had done.

“They were asking that the leadership should resign, but people were signing up on a principle that perhaps wasn’t clear,” says the DUP source.

“There were a number of people who wanted change but did not think this would end up in Arlene having to leave.”

And within hours last Tuesday, it was clear there was enough support to oust Foster as leader as it emerged 85pc of the DUP Assembly backed the move.

“Goodnight and God Bless,” a DUP member said, confirming her time was up. She just didn’t know it yet.

Back on the Shankill, Foster was asked about reports in that morning’s News Letter that her leadership would be challenged. She replied: “We’ll just deal with it and move on because I’ve bigger things to do.”

But sources say she was “completely blindsided” when she returned to Stormont to learn her political career lay in tatters.

“Over a sustained number of hours, it became clear a significant number of people had signed up to this in principle. People were told different variations of what they were trying to achieve,” says the source.

Moments after she realised the extent of the situation, Foster cancelled a scheduled Zoom meeting with the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and went home to Co Fermanagh.

One executive source who observed her speedy exit from Parliament Buildings, said: “I saw her disappearing in her ministerial car with police in tow and knew she was getting out of there.

“There was no great surprise that this happened because it has been bubbling for months,” he says.

There were other occasions when party members wanted rid of her, not least when she was engulfed in crisis after revelations emerged about a potentially huge overspend of public money as a result of flaws in a green energy scheme — the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) — introduced during her time as Stormont economy minister.

In early 2017, Foster was removed from her job as First Minister when the then deputy first minister, the late Martin McGuinness, resigned in protest at her handling of the RHI scheme. She was later cleared of any major wrongdoing.

Last week it was almost as if history was repeating itself as the rug was pulled from beneath her. Those close to her say she was “clearly emotional” as she fielded calls from friends and family during the 90-minute car journey home. Alongside the tears was anger as she privately accused those who orchestrated the move of trying to bring the party backwards.

That night she posted a Biblical quote on Facebook: “It is God who arms me with strength and keeps me secure.”

Sources say those involved in ousting her noted every DUP member who liked or shared the post or paid tribute to her on Facebook or Twitter.

The next day she resigned, saying she would give party officers the space to arrange an election for a new leader.

In her resignation statement, she said the future of unionism and Northern Ireland “will not be found in division… it will only be found in sharing this place we all are privileged to call home”.

And then on Friday she confirmed to reporters that she would be stepping away from politics altogether, having been an MLA for 18 years.

“Politics is a very brutal game,” she said. “I haven’t actually spoken to any of the colleagues who are purported to have signed the letters. They haven’t been in touch.

“That’s a matter for them. I’ll move on. I’m looking forward to the next chapter as to what I’m going to do with my life,” she said.

Veterans Edwin Poots and Ian Paisley, whose late father started the party, are believed to have been central to the revolt which was six months in the making. Neither Poots nor Paisley could be reached for comment.

A source close to Poots, a creationist who believes the world is 6,000 years old, describes Foster as “ignorant and arrogant”.

“Arlene had lost the support of the people she represented and that’s why this has happened,” he says.

It’s understood the previous week, Poots met with a number of supporters who told him it was “now or never”.

“It was felt the party couldn’t sit around. Edwin was told ‘you need to grow a set of balls and go for it. If it fails, it f***ing fails’.”

It’s understood Poots has indicated that if elected as DUP leader he will not be allowing his party to agree to implementing an Irish Language Act, which could mean an autumn election.

A Sinn Féin source said it “cannot be lost on anyone” Poots helped to negotiate the substance and detail of the Irish Language Act in the first 2017 negotiation “and not one iota has changed in the draft bill”.

“While some commentators argue this may be a wedge between him and Sinn Féin, it may not be. You can’t discount the possibility of him moving to do it.”

Yesterday it looked like Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the MP for Lagan Valley, will join the race.

Those involved in the revolt have been accused of deploying “bully boy tactics” by senior DUP sources — a campaign of intimidation both on social media and behind the scenes designed to destabilise Foster.

“There are a number of female representatives who are very clear that they feel there is that mentality,” says a DUP source.

“They look after each other; if you’re unfortunate enough not to be in their group of men, they’ll use everything to get you out. They get together, they animate community groups and organisations to spread misinformation, to isolate people and not to co-operate with them.

In Foster’s constituency office in Enniskillen, her staff — some fighting back tears — answered the phones to her constituents, both Protestant and Catholic, last week. Most of the calls were supportive.

“A lot of them said they were never voting for the DUP again,” says a source.

But there are many local people who won’t miss her.

“The lack of a decent road from Ballygawley to Enniskillen should shame her alone… and that’s when we had a first minister from the county,” said one local.

Brian Haslett, her former election campaign manager, said Fermanagh “always acted as an escape and a safe environment” when she was away from Stormont.

During meetings with British prime minister Boris Johnson she was never introduced by him as ‘Arlene Foster from the DUP’ but ‘Arlene Foster from Fermanagh’.

And that’s where she now resides, pondering her next move after family members pleaded with her to finally come home.