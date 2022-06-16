Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has told of her “anger” after her children heard false online rumours that forced her to take a high-profile legal action to defend her reputation.

She was speaking as it emerged that Dr Christian Jessen is finally paying up to settle the case — more than a year after a High Court judge awarded her £125,000 in damages for the defamatory post on social media.

Speaking at the Digital DNA tech event in Belfast on Wednesday, Mrs Foster talked openly about how the online abuse impacted her family life.

On December 23, 2019, Dr Jessen tweeted an unfounded claim that the then-DUP leader had been having an extra-marital affair. The post remained online until he deleted it on January 7, 2020.

A judge at the High Court in Belfast said it was an “outrageous libel”, which was “grossly defamatory”.

It can now be revealed that Mrs Foster’s legal team has settled the case with Dr Jessen, who is understood to have agreed to pay the damages in full.

This was despite originally claiming he had not got the financial means to settle.

In the most open account to date of the online abuse she received during her time in politics, Dame Arlene said: “Myself and the Deputy First Minister were making a statement to the press about Covid regulations in Dungannon on the Hill of the O’Neill, and there are trees behind us and we put up a post with a Covid announcement and what comes back is, ‘those are nice trees, it’s a pity you weren’t hanging from them’.

“What is that about? What is in people’s minds when they are at that stage?

“I believe when you step over that mark (it is dangerous) because we are now seeing some candidates in the recent Assembly campaign actually being physically attacked — what happens on social media can then leak into real life.”

Speaking about what led to the libel case against Dr Jessen, she said: “The reason I took the civil case is that I was just so angry for my children.

“Because the allegation was that I was having an affair.

“I wasn’t, and I felt this is enough, this is actually stepping over from politics into my private space.

“You cannot just put lies out there. Initially I thought, ‘sure no one is going to believe that’.

“But actually, people were phoning me and saying, ‘sorry to hear you’ve split up with your husband’.

“When it overstepped that mark, my children are now in their 20s, but at that time they were in their late teens, when their friends were talking about it, people were talking about it on the bus, it was really horrific.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to take action here’, as much for them as for myself.”

Since leaving politics a year ago, Dame Arlene — who now presents her own show on GB News — has vowed to campaign for changes in the law regarding social media.

“When moderating what happens online, we need to have some mechanism for when death threats and physical threats are made — that needs to be dealt with,” she added.

“The misogyny is a much wider conversation; it is almost a societal conversation.

“We have got to a stage in politics, not just here but right across the globe, and it’s almost like people have to go to the lowest common denominator to make their point.

“To me, you haven’t a very strong argument if you are engaging in personal abuse of the politician.

“I don’t look at a lot of the replies online because I know there is going to be abuse in there and I don’t want it to impact on what I’m doing.

“I’ll still put myself out there, but it does have an impact and there is no point in saying otherwise.”

Also on the panel were SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, who previously revealed she had been a victim of a “deep fake” porn film during the election campaign that resulted in her being propositioned by a man in the street who asked her to perform a sex act on him.

She said: “On Good Friday, I was told by a stranger online that there was a video circulating of me performing a sexual act.

“Over the last 20 days of the election campaign, I was getting hundreds of highly sexual suggestive messages across all platforms.

“We talk about it moving into real life, people forget what you see online can impact us in our day-to-day life.

“I’d messages from men saying what they’d like to do to me, crude and cruel messages.”

Alliance MLA Patricia O’Lynn said the threats she received in the past resulted in her having to be escorted to her car after late-night meetings because of fear of attack.

Ms O’Lynn said: “I would still encourage women now to stand forward and get involved in politics because female representation matters, but I would probably ask them to be a little bit less naive and more aware than I was at the time.”