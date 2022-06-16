| 17°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Arlene Foster on 'anger' over bogus affair tweet as celebrity doctor is finally paying up to settle £125k libel case

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster Expand

Close

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster

Allison Morris

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has told of her “anger” after her children heard false online rumours that forced her to take a high-profile legal action to defend her reputation.

She was speaking as it emerged that Dr Christian Jessen is finally paying up to settle the case — more than a year after a High Court judge awarded her £125,000 in damages for the defamatory post on social media.

Most Watched

Privacy