Arlene Foster joins GB News as contributor to Nigel Farage’s show

The former First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, is to join the news channel GB News.

Mrs Foster was announced as a new contributor on the Political Correction show fronted by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Mrs Foster said it would be an “opportunity” to bring Northern Ireland into the mainstream of UK politics.

It marks the first major move of Arlene Foster’s career outside the DUP, having served as leader between 2015 and her removal in May this year.

It is not clear how often she intends to appear on the channel, however it is thought she will focus on politics and Northern Ireland.

“It is very exciting to be here. First of all I see it as an opportunity to have a space for civilised discussion in a meaningful way,” she said.

"Very often political programmes are very sort of short and snappy and there is not an opportunity to develop stories so that is one of the reasons.

"Of course the second reason is to bring Northern Ireland very much into the mainstream of UK politics and it is something I feel very passionate about and something I thought as a student a very long time ago.

"That is the opportunity here in GB News and I am very much looking forward to it.”

The move by Arlene Foster to join the channel comes just days after she was humourously mistaken for former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, in a slip of the tongue by Nigel Farage on his TV slot.

The political activist made the gaffe on the Talking Pints programme while Boris Johnson’s father, former MEP and environmentalist Stanley Johnson was a guest.

Mrs Foster saw the funny side when the mistake was pointed out to her by politics lecturer Adrian Hilton, who said he hopes choreographer Dame Arlene is invited on the recently launched British news channel soon. “The arts certainly merit a slot,” he said.

The former DUP leader said in response: “To be fair I do love Arlene Phillips and love it when we get mixed up - she may not be as pleased!”