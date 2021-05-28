Arlene Foster can leave DUP at ‘time of her choosing’ says Edwin Poots as calls grow for police probe into bullying and UDA intimidation claims

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has confirmed that outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster will be allowed to step down at a time of her choosing, as he says he is “not pushing Arlene out”.

Mrs Foster has said she will stand down from the Northern Ireland First Minister post by the end of June, but there were suggestions she was being asked to consider leaving the role earlier.

The MLA has said she will resign as First Minister on Tuesday if new DUP leader Edwin Poots changes his ministerial team and has also confirmed she would leave the party following the resignation.

Arlene Foster said she worked closely with her own ministerial team and added: "If Edwin decides to change that team then I have to go as well.

"I can't stay with a new ministerial team over which I have no authority - that would be wrong.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Mr Poots said: “I have said Arlene will leave at a time of Arlene’s choosing. I am not pushing Arlene out.

"That is my position and that remains my position. I am not going to be rushed into anything and pushed into anything.

"We will look at all of these issues and take a decision at a time that is appropriate for us.

Earlier, Mrs Foster branded the DUP “nasty and regressive”.

It comes as shocking accusations of bullying and threats have been made by senior members of the DUP amid claims of deep divisions in the after Mr Poots was ratified as leader.

In an interview with the Financial Times, she is described as not being able to trust the DUP with protecting the “ideal” of the union. She says she can’t agree with the direction of travel Mr Poots will guide the party.

"I think we are regressing and becoming more narrow,” she said. “It’s quite nasty, frankly. If the union is to succeed, we need to be a bigger tent . . . The plea I would make to the party is that, if they want to secure the union, then they have to have a wide vision for the union.”

She also spoke of Mr Poots’ “pointed remark” of when she became DUP leader in 2016 and her most important job would remain “that of a wife, mother and daughter” saying he never apologised for it.

“I’ve had everyday sexism since — women in politics just have to get on with things.”

A meeting was held on Thursday night to endorse Mr Poots’ leadership. Several senior members of the party walked out before waiting to hear the speech given by the new leader.

Meanwhile, an unnamed senior member of the party told the BBC there had been “bullying and intimidation” ahead of a secret ballot to decide the next leader of the DUP in what was their first leadership contest in the party’s history.

And multiple sources also said Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told Thursday night’s meeting the UDA had “threatened” some of his team while he was campaigning to become party leader.

New UUP leader Doug Beattie has said his door is open to disaffected DUP members.

Sinn Fein described the reports of intimidation as “deeply disturbing” and said they must be investigated by the PSNI.

North Belfast MP John Finucane said: “If true, this is a very worrying development that an armed, illegal organisation was involved in influencing the outcome of the leadership contest of the largest party in unionism and a party of government.

“It represents an attempt to subvert the democratic process and that is totally unacceptable,” he said.

“Armed groups have no place in society and certainly not in the business of government.”

He added: “The PSNI needs to investigate these reports to find out whether they are accurate and establish exactly what happened and the DUP has a responsibility to fully co-operate with that investigation.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Stephen Nolan radio programme, Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described the UDA accusations as “shocking”.

“There needs to be a police investigation,” he said. “Nobody should be intimidated at any stage.”

Mr Beattie also said DUP councillors have approached him to join the UUP.

“We are talking to a number of people, no MLAs or MPs, we are talking to a number of councillors and other members,” he said.

“It’s not dozens but certainly over five. They’ve reached out to us in the last two weeks.

“Our party has open arms to anybody who wants to join if they have the vision that the Ulster Unionist Party has,” he added.

When asked whether Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, a former member of the UUP, would be welcome, he said: “I really like Jeffrey, I think he’s got a lot to offer. If Jeffrey were to come to me, we could talk about things but it has to suit the Ulster Unionist Party. This is not a refuge for people.”

Mr Beattie said a divided DUP was not good for Northern Ireland.

“They will have to as a party unite. I will be working with Edwin to make sure we can do the best for the party that we can. Instability is not good for Northern Ireland,” he said.

Ahead of the DUP gathering the party’s Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency association expressed its “disgust” at the way Arlene Foster was treated when she was ousted as leader. “This was not done in our name,” they said in a Facebook post.

In his speech to members after the party endorsed his leadership on Thursday night, Mr Poots paid tribute to Mrs Foster as “one of the foremost women in unionist and British politics” and said history will “ultimately be kind” to her.

The party will now “move forward in a united way”, he added. The new DUP leader called for all strands of the party to come together and said he will be appointing a director of elections “quickly” ahead of the expected Assembly election in May 2022. “Let us agree to go forward in a spirit of unity of purpose,” he said. “What lies ahead of us will be the greatest Titanic struggle of an election.”

When asked by the Belfast Telegraph whether the party was divided, he replied: “No, the DUP is not a divided party. The DUP has gone through an electoral contest, and everybody who goes through an electoral contest will have some passion and passion is good in politics.”

The DUP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the police have been approached for comment.