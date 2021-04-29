Arlene Foster: A political trailblazer shaped by childhood trauma

By the time she was a teenager, the traumatic experiences Arlene Foster had endured due to republican terrorism had crystallised her passion for the cause of unionism.

Born in 1970, Arlene Kelly grew up on a farm in rural Co Fermanagh as part of a border community.

Her mother hailed from Belfast's Sandy Row, while her father John Kelly was a farmer and RUC reservist.

The Troubles shaped her childhood.

When she was eight the IRA attempted to kill her father in a gun attack outside the family home.

He survived, but the Kellys were forced to move under a Troubles rehousing scheme.

It wasn't the family's last brush with terrorism.

Around a decade later the IRA placed a bomb under her school bus in a bid to kill the driver, a part-time member of the UDR.

The future Mrs Foster escaped injury, but she would go on to recount the terrifying incident in an interview with Jeremy Paxman that, even then, demonstrated her leadership qualities.

A grammar school pupil who was the first in her family to go to university, she became politically active while studying law at Queen's by joining the Ulster Unionist Party and becoming chair of the QUB Ulster Unionist Association.

After qualifying as a solicitor, at the age of 25 she married Brian Foster, nephew of veteran Fermanagh UUP politician Sam Foster. They have three children.

In 2003 Mrs Foster was elected as an MLA for her home constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone under the Ulster Unionist banner.

However, her opposition to the Good Friday Agreement saw her defect to the DUP.

Her career trajectory was one defined by firsts.

She was the first woman to become leader of the DUP when she replaced Peter Robinson in December 2015. A month later she was the first female to become First Minister. She was also the youngest person to hold both roles.

The mother-of-three passed her first electoral test as leader in May 2016 when the DUP consolidated its position as the largest party here.

The following month she proved to be on the winning side in the Brexit debate when the UK as a whole voted to leave the EU.

It was a stance, however, that would eventually lead to her downfall.

In December 2016 she found herself at the centre of the cash-for-ash debacle. She had launched the controversial Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme in 2012 while Stormont Economy Minister.

It led to the collapse of the Assembly when the late Martin McGuinness resigned as Deputy Minister after Mrs Foster refused to step aside while an inquiry was held into the multi-million pound scandal.

A snap Assembly poll in 2017 resulted in Sinn Fein closing the electoral gap on the DUP to just a single seat.

There were other missteps.

Her notorious "if you feed a crocodile it will keep coming back and looking for more" comment in relation to Sinn Fein's demand for an Irish Language Act provoked a storm and alienated many nationalists. She later said she regretted the remark.

When she brokered the 'confidence and supply' agreement with the Conservative Government under then UK Prime Minister Theresa May, she was arguably the second most powerful politician in the UK at the time, sealing a £1bn deal for Northern Ireland. It was downhill from there.

The arrival of Boris Johnson in No.10, who portrayed himself as a friend to the DUP - and was venerated by the party - betrayed it over Brexit after gaining a big majority in Parliament and delivering a border in the Irish Sea.

Her initial backing of the Brexit protocol, which she said was a "serious and sensible way forward", saw discontent within the DUP voter base and loyalist communities grow. It spilled into street violence this month.

Coupled with the fallout from the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey, her detractors accused her of weakness for not taking a tougher stance against Sinn Fein. It was an unwelcome distraction from the First Minister's largely deft handling of the pandemic during the first wave.

A Belfast Telegraph poll last autumn revealed Mrs Foster was more popular among nationalists than unionists. Her successor will be at pains to reverse that position.