| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Arlene Foster: A political trailblazer shaped by childhood trauma

Personal experience of terrorism in rural Fermanagh moulded a woman who would achieve number of firsts

First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, Deputy Leader Simon Coveney of Fine Gael, Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Julian Smith, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP during a meeting at Stormont on January 13, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Expand

Close

First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, Deputy Leader Simon Coveney of Fine Gael, Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Julian Smith, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP during a meeting at Stormont on January 13, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, Deputy Leader Simon Coveney of Fine Gael, Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Julian Smith, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP during a meeting at Stormont on January 13, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

First Minister Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein, Deputy Leader Simon Coveney of Fine Gael, Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Julian Smith, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP during a meeting at Stormont on January 13, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Gillian Halliday

By the time she was a teenager, the traumatic experiences Arlene Foster had endured due to republican terrorism had crystallised her passion for the cause of unionism.

Born in 1970, Arlene Kelly grew up on a farm in rural Co Fermanagh as part of a border community.

Most Watched

Privacy