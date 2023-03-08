‘Are you sure you are not a bit bonkers?’ Leo Varadkar asks People Before Profit members in Dáil

The cover of the People Before Profit pamphlet, launched last week

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has branded as “bonkers” the People Before Profit party over its new booklet arguing that rich vested interests will use the gardaí and Defence Forces to overthrow any democratically-elected first Government of the Left in Ireland.

PBP launched its red-coloured booklet, price €3, last week – standing over comparisons to the violent CIA-inspired overthrow of Salvador Allende in Chile in 1973. The party said that “in the very final analysis,” the rich and wealthy would “deploy the police and army to move against” an elected left-wing Government.

Mr Varadkar was commenting on garda recruitment at 2pm when he abruptly broke off to launch his attack on the coup comments.

“As we are talking about the garda and respect for it, it would be remiss of me not to bring the attention of the House to a document produced recently by People Before Profit entitled ‘The Case For A Left Government: Getting Rid of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,’ Mr Varadkar said.

“It can be purchased for €3 online, and you even get a nice picture of me and the Tánaiste on the front cover of it. In this document we are told the rich, using their control over the media, will try to turn the population against a Left Government led by Deputy McDonald.

The cover of the People Before Profit pamphlet, launched last week

The cover of the People Before Profit pamphlet, launched last week

“It says they will deploy the police and the army to move against the elected left-wing Government. It will not just be the garda involved in this conspiracy, but the Irish Independent, The Irish Times and RTÉ. Even primary teachers, the GAA and taxi drivers are all part of this conspiracy to overthrow the elected left-wing Government led by Deputy McDonald.”

The leader of People Before Profit, Richard Boyd Barrett, interrupted to say this was “a slightly mischievous interpretation.”

The Taoiseach said any new left-wing Government would be led by Ms McDonald “and assisted by People Before Profit.”

PBP Deputy Bríd Smith told him: “Thanks for the publicity. It will sell loads of pamphlets.”

Acting chair Cormac Devlin TD said: “I am sure the party has sold loads, Taoiseach, but let us move on.”

The Taoiseach however continued to address members of People Before Profit in the chamber. “You are interesting people, you are passionate and I enjoy listening to your questions and you often raise pertinent issues,” he said.

But then he added: “But are you sure you are not a bit bonkers? Do you really think there is going to be a conspiracy involving all those people to overthrow a left-wing Government?

Mr Boyd Barrett heckled: “Explain the Debenhams stuff then” – a reference to previous claims of heavy-handedness by gardaí in policing protests and occupations related to that dispute.

But Bríd Smith, PBP TD for Dublin South Central, was more direct. She told Mr Varadkar: “I would rather be bonkers than a Tory like you.”