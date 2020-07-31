'Archaic and onerous' - Neasa Hourigan says whip system needs reform

After being sanctioned by the Green Party and stepping back as party chief whip for voting against government, Neasa Hourigan said that the whip system in Ireland is outdated.

The Green Party TD, along with colleague Joe O'Brien, will lose her right to speak in the Dáil as a party sanction after failing to support Government votes.

Ms Hourigan also resigned as Green Party chief whip after voting five times against the Government in a vote on the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill 2020.

The Dublin TD said that while she accepts her sanction, a reform is needed on the whip system in Ireland. A less stringent following of government would be preferable, she said, and the current system, in which the chief whip's job is to ensure all members of government vote together, is outdated.

She said a system whereby TDs do not have to follow the whip on issues not written into the programme for government would be beneficial.

"I was well aware that I would be subject to sanction. I do think that we need to start a conversation about how we use the whip system now that we're dealing with smaller parties coming together in a multi-party system," she said.

"In the case where you have smaller parties coming together and you don't have one larger party and one smaller party, (a situation where TDs can vote independently) is a good way of coming to consensus around issues.

"The version of the whip that we have in Ireland is quite archaic and onerous."

Ms Hourigan voted against four opposition amendments to legislation extending a rent freeze and eviction ban to only tenants impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and then voted against the Bill in its entirety.

Speaking on Today with Sarah McInerney, Ms Hourigan said that she accepts two month sanction of no Dáil speaking rights. A six-week break from the Dáil will mean that she only actually has to abstain from speaking for two weeks in the chamber.

She said that because of the intensive debating over legislation since the historic government was formed, her party did not have adequate time to discuss the bill for which she voted against government.

"We had a meeting quite late last night after the debate in the chamber and what I said at that meeting was that I fully expected to be sanctioned and whatever they decided on I would accept them," she said.

"I knew what I was doing and therefore what ever they decided was right. I'm not going to comment on what the parliamentary party decided. I hope that this simply won't arise again.

"We've had an extraordinary few months where out of necessity we've had to debate and agree on and incredible amount of very detailed legislation and I think part of what has happened here is that we didn't have enough time to scrutanise this legislation.

"I'm hoping that in the Autumn there won't be quite the same pressure there and it won't arise and we'll have a bit more time to develop legislation that reflects our policy priorities."

Ms Hourigan said that she "can imagine that for our partners in Government this is very frustrating" but insisted that politics is not black and white and in some instances issues have to be weighed up and sometimes an individual vote is needed.

"I have no intention of making a habit of this," she concluded.

Online Editors